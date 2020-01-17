Microfiber Market Market by Major Players, Volume, Subdivision, Market Dynamic forces & Forecast 2024

Microfiber Market market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Microfiber Market market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Microfiber is synthetic fiber finer than one denier or decitex/thread. However, recently, there is no uniform definition of international fine fibers. In Japan, microfiber is less than 0.3 dtex. German Textile Association monofilament polyester fiber linear density of less than 1.2 dtex, polyamide fiber linear density of less than 1.0 dtex is called superfine fibers; and Montefibre company ‘s linear density of less than 0.55 dtex polyester fiber called microfiber; US PET Commission defines that 0.3 dtex ~ 1.0 dtex fiber is defined as ultra-fine fibers; AKZO company believes microfiber upper limit should be 0.3 dtex, but most people accepted definition dpf <1.0 dtex fibers are microfibers and dpf <0.1 dtex fibers called ultrafine fibers. In china microfiber is less than 2.2 dtex and most global manufacturers produce the microfibers that are less than 0.3 dtex.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Long microfiber

Short microfiber

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Microfiber Leather

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Toray

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei

Kolon

Teijin

Sheng Hong Group

3M

Eastman

Sanfang

KB Seiren

Hexin

Duksung

Norwex

SISA

Vileda

Acelon Chemical

Huafon Microfibre

Double Elephant

Far Eastern

Wanhua

Ningbo Green Textile

Tricol

Meisheng

Hengli



