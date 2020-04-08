Microencapsulated Pesticides Market – Upcoming Growth Opportunities, Revolutionary Trends & Future Benefits of Product 2024

Microencapsulated pesticides are chemical fertilizers enclosed in a protective layer made of starch, plastic, or some other material. These pesticides are used for localized spraying of pesticides against targeted pests, insects, fungus, and weeds. It is available to plants as per requirement and to avoid toxic effects of pesticides on environment and human beings. There is a surging demand for microencapsulated pesticides as conventional pesticides reduce the soil fertility and have adverse effects on plant growth.

The global microencapsulated pesticides market has been categorized on the basis of product, crop type, technology, application, and region. Based on product, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, and others. The insecticides segment dominated the global market in 2017 due to significant adoption rate and easy degradability. In addition to this, low leaching property of the product and major companies focusing on the development of insecticides formulation through R&D activities further drive the market growth. The herbicides segment is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years due to surging demand for the product in controlling weed growth.

By crop type, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been classified into cereals and grains, oilseed and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and turf and ornamental. The cereals and grains segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period as cereals and grains are widely cultivated globally and are largely affected by weeds, insects, and diseases, such as black chaff, powdery mildew, and common root rot.

On the basis of application, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been divided into agricultural and non-agricultural. The agricultural segment held the largest market share in 2017 due to the growing demand for microencapsulated pesticides in cash crops and food crops. Microencapsulated pesticides relatively use fewer pesticides when compared to conventional formulations, such as emulsifiable and suspension concentrates. The non-agricultural segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the following years owing to the growing demand for the product in turf and ornamental plants.

On the basis of technology, the global microencapsulated pesticides market has been categorized into physical, chemical, physio-chemical, and others. The chemical segment dominated the market in 2017 and is projected to be the fastest-growing due to the rising use of interfacial polymerization techniques for encapsulation of harmful insecticides and herbicides. The chemical technology is relatively cost-effective which helps in the large-scale production of the product.

The European market held the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years owing to government initiatives on consumption of controlled spraying of pesticides and increased focus on product innovation. Germany is the major contributor in the region owing to ban on certain toxic pesticides and due to the presence of major companies such as Bayer AG and BASF SE serving microencapsulated pesticides in nearby countries. Austria, France, Belgium, and Italy are other regions contributing to regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

ECOSAFE NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. (Canada), Syngenta (Switzerland), Monsanto Company (US), FMC Corporation. (US), ADAMA (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), BotanoCap (Israel), Reed Pacific Pty Limited (Australia), Arysta LifeScience Corporation (US), McLaughlin Gormley King Company (US), GAT Microencapsulation (Austria), and Belchim Crop Protection (Belgium) are some of the key players operating in the global microencapsulated pesticides market.

