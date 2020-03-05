Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powders Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2029 )

With the recognized limitations of omega-3 followed by the instances of oxidation that taints the food products with a fishy flavor, microencapsulation technology has been well received by the manufacturers of dietary supplements. Microencapsulation touts its competency for curtailing sensory issues, thereby enhancing the durability of the powders even during temperatures extremities. This has, in turn, gained the favorability of the consumers over the customary omega-3 fatty acid, which has been acting as a primary growth driver for the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market.

A rise in the hectic schedules of consumers have contributed to a notable shift towards junk food and packaged food, which is devoid of the required quantity of nutrients. With the bridging of information gap apropos of the importance of nutrition for the bodily functions, high trends of consuming dietary supplements have been witnessed, which is projected to hold sustained growth opportunities for the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market in the upcoming years.

Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powders Market – Novel Developments

Significant players functioning in the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market have been striving to create strong brand recall value by strategically positioning their products in the storefronts and streamlining their distribution channels. Diversification of their product portfolio by enriching the product is yet another strategy observed in the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market. A large number of promotional activities are undertaken by the companies to create awareness pertaining to the novel product launches and their unique selling propositions.

Some of the key players operating in the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market include KD Pharma Group, Venketesh Biosciences LLP, Wincobel, Stepan Company, Socius Ingredients, Benexia, Biosearch, SA, Glanbia Nutritionals, Clover Corporation, Skuny Bioscience Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Novotech Nutrition, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Request Report toc @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9477

In September 2017, Benexia – a significant player functioning in the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market announced the launch of ALA Powder, which contains ALA fatty acid in rich quantities and boasts the same stable nature as that of Chia oil. The powder can be used as a nutritional supplement for instant soup, baby food, chocolate, infant formula, and cocoa powder.

In February 2019, Glanbia Nutritionals completed the acquisition of Watson with the sole objective to cement its current position as a market leader in the nutritional sector. The transaction will help in expanding the competency set of Glanbia such as edible film technologies, microencapsulation, agglomeration, spray drying, and micronizing capabilities.

In June 2017, a subsidiary of Novotech Nutraceuticals announced the launch of an online retail store that facilitates the purchase of products in the quantity range of 1kg-20kg. These online portals offer a seamless buying experience to the buyers seeking products for trial runs or simply for purchase orders of small quantities.

In September 2017, Evonik announced the launch of an omega-3 rich product, AvailOm® that enhances the nutritional value of food. The product serves to meet the daily requirements of several hundred milligrams of DHA and EPA.

Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powders Market – Dynamics

Ease of Product Distribution with Ecommerce to Lend Promising Sales Probabilities

With the rising competition in the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market, manufacturers have been rethinking their distribution and product projecting strategies. This has resulted in the use of supermarkets/hypermarkets for the showcasing of their products and increasing their sales prospects. Advent of ecommerce has further offered lucrative sales opportunities to the microencapsulated omega-3 powders with its capability to map geographical footprints. This has offered the consumers with the ease to the accessibility of these dietary supplements irrespective of their location, which is anticipated to intensify the sale probabilities of these supplements and in turn create favorable growth scenarios for the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market.

Food and Beverage Industry to Remain a Key Contributor to the Growth of the Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powders Market

Growing cognizance apropos of maintaining the wellbeing has shifted the preference of consumers towards healthy food products. Observing this affinity of the consumers towards nutritional diet, manufacturers operating in the food and beverage industry have been leveraging these dietary supplements to enhance the desirability of their products. As a result, the food and beverage industry has been acting as a significant growth driver for the dietary supplements market in general and microencapsulated omega-3 powders market in particular.

Lack of Essential Nutrients to Offer Required Boost to the Growth of the Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powders Market

With the growing consciousness pertaining to the long-term benefits offered by the omega-3 powders, there has been a notable momentum among consumers to opt for these dietary supplements, especially in the developed countries. Omega-3 that is essentially found in animal-borne foods plays a pivotal role in ensuring the proper functioning of cognitive, cardiovascular, and ophthalmologic functions, which is absent in a vegetarian diet. As a result, the dietary supplements have been gaining momentum among the vegetarian demographic, which is expected to remain as a contributor to the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market.

Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powders Market – Segmentation

The microencapsulated omega-3 powders market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Nature

Distribution Channel

Type

Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powders Market Segmentation – By Nature

Depending on the nature, the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market can be bifurcated into:

Organic

Conventional

Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powders Market Segmentation – By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market can be classified into:

Direct

Indirect

Store-based

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Food and Drink Health Stores

Online

Microencapsulated Omega-3 Powders Market Segmentation – By Type

On the basis of type, the microencapsulated omega-3 powders market can be segmented into:

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9477