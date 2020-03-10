Microencapsulated Fish Oil Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2018-2028

Market Outlook for the Microencapsulated Fish Oil Market

The main purpose of the encapsulation of fish oil is to avoid a fishy taste and smell. Fish oil has characteristic smell and taste that can affect the flavor of a product, and therefore, the encapsulation of fish oil is done, which enables the preparation of food items without a fishy taste or smell. Microencapsulation is the process of building a barrier between two ingredients to maintain the biological, functional, and other properties of the ingredients, and avoid unwanted chemical and physical reactions. The microencapsulation of fish oil provides a taste profile barrier that masks the taste and smell of the fish oil, and an oxygen barrier that prevents oxidation, resulting in the improved shelf life of the product. Microencapsulated fish oil has applications in food, beverage, and many other industries.

Rapid Growth in the Dietary Supplement and Food Industries is Boosting the Demand for Microencapsulated Fish Oil

In recent years, the intake of fish oil has increased in human diets, as it provides a number of health benefits that are attributed to the consumption of omega-3 fatty acids. The use of fish oil becomes restricted in the food industry because the lipids are sensitive to oxygen, light, high temperature, etc., due to which, the fish oil may undergo oxidation. The oxidation of fish oil can spoil the aroma, color, texture, and flavor of the food product. Therefore, microencapsulated fish oil is a better option as it does not easily undergo oxidation, and thus, the quality of the product is not affected. Research studies have indicated that, the microencapsulation of fish oil improves the retention of omega-3 into food products such as cheese, enhances oxidative stability during storage, etc.

The global rise of the food industry and the increase in health awareness among consumers are expected to serve as important drivers for the microencapsulated fish oil market. Microencapsulated fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that improve eye health, help fight depression and anxiety, prevent heart strokes, fight autoimmune diseases, and provide various other health benefits. Therefore, the use of microencapsulated fish oil by manufacturers in the food industry will help in developing innovative products with health benefits, which will attract health-conscious consumers. Since microencapsulated fish oil provides many health benefits, it is also incorporated in baby food products.

Due to the increase in health and fitness trends, the demand for dietary supplements is increasing. Microencapsulated fish oil provides a number of health benefits, and therefore, has been used as a dietary supplement. Fish oil supplements are the most popular choice as dietary supplements in the U.S. The rise in the inclination of consumers towards the use of fish oil dietary supplements is expected to surge the microencapsulated fish oil market.

In recent years, consumer preference for the use of ethically-produced products is increasing, inclined towards the use of plant-based products. This factor is expected to restrain the growth of the microencapsulated fish oil market.

Microencapsulated Fish Oil Market: Segmentation:

The global microencapsulated fish oil market is segmented on the basis of end use-

Food and Beverage Industry

Dietary Supplements

Nutraceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others (e.g. Animal Feed and Nutrition Industry, etc.)

Microencapsulated Fish Oil Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market players in the microencapsulated fish oil market are Clover Corporation Limited, Stepan Specialty Products LLC, The Wright Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Microbelcaps, PR LABS, Nordic Naturals, Inc., and Arjuna Natural Ltd, among others.

Microencapsulated Fish Oil Market: Key Developments

In 2012, Koninklijke DSM N.V. acquired Ocean Nutrition Canada, which was a global supplier of nutritional products derived from fish oil to the food, beverage, and dietary supplement markets. Koninklijke DSM N.V. had the vision to expand the business of Ocean Nutrition Canada beyond North America, using the encapsulation and emulsification technology, and has developed an extensive nutritional lipids portfolio.

Recently, Australian researchers designed a new technique using Maritech® fucoidan to reduce the oxidation in microencapsulated fish oil. This technology will help improve the delivery system of fish oils.

Opportunities for Microencapsulated Fish Oil Market Participants

As the demand for dietary supplements is increasing in the Asia Pacific and MEA regions, the microencapsulated fish oil market is expected to substantially increase in these regions. America has very high demand for fish oil supplements, and therefore, the use of microencapsulated fish oil is expected to increase in this market.