Microdisplays Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2017-2027

Microdisplays are tiny compact displays that require magnifying optics while deployment in various electronic devices. Microdisplay devices feature user-configurable technology, high pixel density and high resolution which are widely used for smart glasses, smart watches, smart bands and other smart devices to enhance the picture quality images with high contrast ratio.

Microdisplays are featured with CMOS chips which includes two-dimensional transistors. These microdisplays are applicable in rear-projection TVs, head-mounted displays (HMD), view finders in cameras and other data projector counterparts. Microdisplays enhance the voice and picture clarity when used in TVs. Technological advancements in microdiplays and emergence of microdisplay-based holographic display are encouraging the electronic equipment manufacturer to invest in R&D of microdisplays having a positive impact on global microdisplays market.

Microdisplays Market: Drivers and Challenges

Rapid development and continuous enhancements in display technology has given way for various types of displays in the commercial and industrial market. Microdisplays are compact small-sized displays featuring high resolution capability that improves the picture and voice quality in TVs which makes it a prime device to be used while manufacture of display devices, encouraging the OEMs to use microdiplays in many new devices such as smartphones, tablets and others. Growing number of applications in various consumer electronics and industrial electronics are major factors which fuel the growth of global microdisplays market, encouraging the devices manufacturer to use microdiaplays in the display devices.

Government regulations for the use of microdiplays in electronic devices, and high initial manufacturing costs are among the factors that impact negatively the growth of global microdisplays market.

Microdisplays Market: Segmentation

Microdisplays market can be segmented on the basis of products, technology, application and regions.

On the basis of products, microdisplays market can be segmented into near-to-eye products, projections product and others.

On the basis of technology, microdisplays market can be segmented into liquid crystal display technology (LCD), digital micromirror devices (DMD), liquid crystal on-silicon technology (LCOS), organic light emitting diode (OLED) and others

On the basis of application, the microdisplays market can be segmented into industrial application and consumer application.

Microdisplays Market: Regional Overview

Regionally, microdisplays market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the global microdisplays market in terms of revenue as majority of the key player are based out in this region. Western Europe is among the regions that contribute to a greater extent after North America. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the region that has maximum growth potential for microdisplays applications.

Microdisplays Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent vendors in the global microdisplays market include: eMagin Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Syndiant Inc. MicroVision, Inc., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Himax Technologies Inc., Liteye Systems Inc., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. and Cambridge Display Technology.