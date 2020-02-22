Microcontroller Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects Outlook by 2022

The global microcontroller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2016 – 2022. Among the various bit sizes, the 32-bit segment held the largest share in the global microcontroller market in 2015.

The rapidly developing automobile industry and surge in the smart grid projects is expected to be one of the primary factors driving the demand for microcontrollers during the forecast period.

Microcontrollers have myriad of applications, on account of its premium features. However, there are different types of microcontrollers to meet the requirements of a specific application. Since cost is an important factor while manufacturing, it is only coherent to pick the most economical device that goes with the application’s needs.

Globally, the automotive industry has been witnessing a period of moderately strong growth as well as profitability. The annual sales have surpassed prerecession levels in some of the economies.

The ongoing technological advancements including vehicle connectivity, interactive safety systems and finally self-driving cars will change the global scenario in the near future.

Some of the key companies operating in the global microcontroller market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Microchip Technology Inc., Silicon Laboratories, Intel Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Fairchild Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices Inc. and Samsung Semiconductor.

GLOBAL MICROCONTROLLER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Bit Size

4/8-bit

16-bit

32-bit

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Others

