Microcellular Plastics Market Industry Outlines, Future Trends, Insight And Quality Analysis And Sustainable Growth Strategy Over 2022

The global microcellular plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2016 – 2022. The major factors driving the growth of the market globally include growing demand for plastics in the food packaging and healthcare segments. The transportation, electronic and toy making industry is also fuelling the demand for these plastics, owing to their increasing application in various end user industries. Microcellular plastics offer enhanced properties, in comparison to conventional plastics.

Geographically, North America was the largest market for microcellular plastics in 2015 and held significant share in the global market. The factors driving the growth of the microcellular plastic market in North America are the developing research and activities linked to the microcellular plastic production by key market players and increasing demand of high-performance plastics in industries, such as food packaging, healthcare and transportation.

Bottom-up approach has been used to calculate the market size.P&S Intelligence analysts and consultants interacted with leading companies of the concerned domain to substantiate every value of data presented in the report. Thecompany basesits primary research on discussions with prominent professionals and analysts in the industry, which is followed by informed and detailed, online and offline research.

Some of the major competitors in the global microcellular plastics market include Horizon Plastics International Inc., Sealed Air, Lavergne Performance Compounds, Ingenia Polymers Corp., ABC Group, Gracious Living Innovations, Armacell Canada Inc., Canadian General Towers and Total Plastics Solutions.

Global Microcellular Plastic Market Segmentation

By Application

Construction

Food Packaging

Healthcare

Electronics

Transportation

Toys

GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

