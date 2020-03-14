MICROCARRIER INDUSTRY – GLOBAL MARKET OPPORTUNITY AND CURRENT GROWTH ANALYSIS 2019-2025

Global Microcarrier Industry was valued at USD 1.21 Billion in the year 2018. Global Microcarrier Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2019 to reach USD 1.83 Billion by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, US, China, and the U.S. are projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to increasing density of population and funding through Research and Development.

The Global Microcarrier Industry is divided as By Product, Application, End Use, and Region. On the basis of Product, the Microcarrier Industry is categorized into types of equipment, consumables, reagents, microcarrier beads in which the consumables segment accounted for the largest Industry share owing to continuous consumption of various media and reagents. Based on Application, the Industry is segmented into vaccine manufacturing, cell therapy, and other applications. The vaccine manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the Industry. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing demand for cell-based vaccines. Based on End Use, the Industry is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology company’s research institutes and CROs.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the microcarriers Industry. The dominant share of this segment can be attributed to the growing use of single-use technologies in vaccine production, increasing demand for cell-based vaccines, widening application areas of microcarriers, and increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure. The vaccine manufacturing segment is expected to grow with a moderate CAGR of XX%.

Major market players in Microcarrier Industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), Corning, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf, Hi-Media Laboratories, Lonza Group AG, and Other 8 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Microcarrier Industry

Strength:

Increasing incidence of cancer

Weakness:

Expensive and unaffordable by many sections

Opportunities:

Increasing R&D expenditure

Threats:

Increasing competition

Microcarrier Industry Segmentation:

Microcarrier Industry Overview, By Product

• Equipment

• Consumables

• Reagents

• Microcarrier Beads

Microcarrier Industry Overview, By Application

• Vaccine Manufacturing

• Cell Therapy

• Other Applications

Microcarrier Industry Overview, By End Use

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

Microcarrier Industry Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

