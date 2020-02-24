Microbial Testing 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.77% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Microbial Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”
Microbial testing is a process of identifying microbial contamination in samples of food and beverages, cosmetics, energy, environment, and drugs. The microbial testing technique employs biological, chemical, biochemical, or molecular methods to identify and quantify microbes.
The analysts forecast the global microbial testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microbial testing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Microbial Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Abbott
• bioMérieux
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• F. Hoffmann La Roche
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market driver
• Rise in older adult population
Market challenge
• Lack of skilled professionals
Market trend
• Emergence of new infectious diseases
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Global microbial testing market
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Global microbial testing market by pharmaceutical industry
• Global microbial testing market by healthcare industry
• Global microbial testing market by others
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Microbial testing market in Americas
• Microbial testing market in EMEA
• Microbial testing market in APAC
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Emergence of new infectious diseases
• Advances in technology
• Increasing focus on promotional activities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Abbott
• bioMérieux
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
