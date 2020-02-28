Microbial Fuel Cell Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth To 2023 | Microorganic Technologies Inc., Electrochem Solutions and Emefcy Ltd.

The global microbial fuel cell market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing government initiatives worldwide for environmental sustainability. Microbial fuel cell is a bio-electrochemical device that uses bacteria as the catalysts to oxidize organic and inorganic matter and generate current. Also, microbial is a fuel cell which transforms chemical energy into electricity using oxidation reduction reactions. MFC consists of an two electrodes (anode and cathode) and membrane (a area that separates two electrodes). Microbes at anode oxidizes the organic fuel generating proton and electrons. Protons passes through membrane to cathode and electrons passes through anode to external circuit in order to generate current. MFC has gained attention due to its ability to generate power from organic or inorganic compounds through microorganisms.

MFC technology is considered as the prominent technology for electricity generation and concomitant wastewater treatment. But, the high cost of the components related to microbial fuel cells and low efficiency are hindering the commercialization of microbial fuel cells when compared with other energy generating systems.

Key Players:

Pilus Energy LLC (US), Fluence Corporation Limited (US), Triqua International BV (The Netherlands), Electrochem Solutions and Emefcy Ltd (US), MICROrganic Technologies Inc. (US), Prongineer R&D Ltd (Canada), Vinpro Technologies (India), and Sainergy Tech (US).

Microbial Fuel Cell Market Segments Analysis:

The global microbial fuel cell market has been segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region

Global Microbial Fuel Cell Market, By Type

Mediator

Non-mediator

Global Microbial Fuel Cell Market, By Application

Power Generation

Wastewater Treatment

Biosensor

Others

Global Microbial Fuel Cell Market, By End-User

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Government & Municipal

Others

Global Microbial Fuel Cell Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Geographic Analysis:

Region wise, North America held the largest market share of the global Microbial Fuel Cell Market in 2017 driven by significant amount of investments and R&D initiatives from the government and various enterprises. It is also anticipated, that microbial fuel cell technology would be cost-effective as compared to other alternatives including renewable energy production from biomass.

