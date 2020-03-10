Microbial Coagulants Market |keyplayers DSM, Sacco System, DuPont Inc., Chr. Hansen, CSK Food Enrichment and Meito Sangyo Co. Ltd & others

Microbial Coagulants Market: Market Outlook

Microbial coagulants are derived typically from the Rhizomucor miehei, are fermentation-produced chymosin from either fungi or yeast. They are an organic, non-GMO, non-animal product and has Kosher and halal certification by recognized certifying authorities in various regions and countries. The microbial coagulants are produced by controlled fermentation of Rhizomucor miehei or pusillus, used in the food industry predominantly for cheese production.

Microbial coagulants produce optimal taste profiles, which are comparable to traditional flavors produced using animal rennet, with the texture of long-ripened cheese. The cheese produced from microbial coagulants is also free of bitter off-notes throughout its shelf life. Microbial coagulant, presently, is produced by a limited number of manufacturers around the globe.

Microbial Coagulants Market: Dynamics

Cheese manufacturers face multiple challenges in terms of quality requirements, taste, texture, pressure to optimize whey value and sliceability. Another restrain for manufacturers is the need to produce cheese in an environment-friendly, efficient and sustainable way. Microbial coagulants offer an ideal solution in meeting these requirements.

With increasing concerns about animal welfare, microbial coagulants are preferred over calf rennet, which is derived from the stomachs of ruminants. Since increasing consumers are shifting towards a vegetarian diet, the demand for microbial coagulants is expected to increase, owing to the non-animal origin of the product.

Lack of consumer awareness and misinformation are among the key challenges in the microbial coagulants market. With limited expertise and know-how and a few manufacturers engaged in the production of microbial coagulants, the market is pegged to be in the initial phase.

Microbial Coagulants Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the microbial coagulants starch market on the basis of form:

Dry

Liquid

Segmentation of the microbial coagulants starch market on the basis of source:

Rhizomucor Miehei

Cryphonectria Parasitica

Mucor Pusillus

Segmentation of the microbial coagulants starch market on the basis of end use:

Cheese

Ice Cream & Dessert

Yogurt

Whey

Segmentation of the microbial coagulants starch market on the basis of distribution:

Wholesale

Online retailers

Supermarkets

Specialty stores

Global Microbial Coagulants Market: Market Participants

DSM, Sacco System, DuPont Inc., Chr. Hansen, CSK Food Enrichment and Meito Sangyo Co. Ltd. are some of the key players in the global microbial coagulants market.

Global Microbial Coagulants Market: Key Developments

Fromase, by DSM, is a new product range of microbial coagulants with Fromase XL BF, Fromase XLG products available from the fungus Rhizomucor miehei. These products are suitable for all cheese types and among the superior microbial coagulants available in the market.

Most of the manufacturers are providing microbial coagulants that are sodium benzoate-free since sodium benzoate produces the carcinogen benzene on reacting with ascorbic acid.

With increasing expenditure in research and development, new, innovative and efficient techniques are being developed for the production of cheese using microbial coagulants.

Global Microbial Coagulants Market: Opportunities for Market Participants

Microbial coagulants are predominantly used in the production of cheese and since European countries and the U.S. are prominent consumers of cheese, the demand for microbial coagulants in these parts of the world is likely to witness significant growth. France, followed by Iceland and Finland, is a noteworthy consumer of cheese and thus, the microbial coagulants markets in these regions are also projected to witness strong growth in the coming years.

