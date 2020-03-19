Micro Turbine Market Overview, Growth Insights, Competitive Analysis, Regional Trends and Leading Players by Forecast to 2023

Micro Turbine Market Overview

The global microturbine market is expected to garner a lucrative CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, as per the latest study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR). Micro turbines are widely accepted across the world in the industrial & commercial sectors owing to growing demand of combined heat and power in industries such as, oil & gas, construction, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, wastewater treatment, and mining among others.

Rising adoption of microturbines as a distributed energy generation source has led to significant market growth by the end of 2023. The shift towards ascending growth of the global microturbine adoption is attributed to an increasing focus on green energy generation along with heat production for various industrial, commercial, and residential activities.

Further, burgeoning demand for cogeneration application is also contributing majorly to the shift of trends towards micro turbine adoption. Other factors fueling market growth for microturbines include the aging of grid infrastructure, easier fuel availability, proliferated demand for clean energy and an ascending need for green energy.

Leading Players:

Bladon Jets (Isle of Man),

Ansaldo Energia S.P.A (Italy),

Brayton Energy LLC. (USA),

FlexEnergy, Inc. (the USA),

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan),

Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA),

Microturbine Technology BV (the Netherlands),

Calnetix Technologies LLC (USA),

ICR Turbine Engine Corporation (USA),

Eneftech Innovation SA (Switzerland), and

Wilson Solarpower Corporation (USA).

Market Segmentation

The global microturbine market is segmented by MRFR on the basis of application, power rating, end-use, and region.

Market segmentation based on application includes cogeneration and standby power. Cogeneration indicates the simultaneous generation of electricity and useful heat. Whereas, standby power is the power consumed by a gadget when it is not in use. Ascending environmental concerns for global warming, and extinction of non-renewable resources of energy due to heavy usage of fossil fuels for energy generation are driving the cogeneration segment into a dominant market position.

Based on end-use, the global microturbine market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. Segmentation based on power rating includes 12 KW-50kW, 50kW-250kW, and 250kW-500kW market segments.

Regional Outlook

The regional segmentation of the global microturbine market segments the market into continents-based regional markets that are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW).

The biggest regional market for microturbine is North America, due to growing awareness of carbon footprint and increased consumption of energy in the region. In this region, the biggest country-specific market in this region is the United States of America (USA).

In Europe, due to investments in new technology and environmental restraints raised by the government, the industry is focusing on green energy, creating a market for microturbines. In this region, the most significant country-specific markets are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe. The most industrialized and hence strongest country-based markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

Latest Industry News

The India launch of Vazirani Shul is at 26 SEP 2018. This electric hypercar from Vazirani Automotive features four electric motors that are powered by a battery pack, one on each wheel. As per requirement, a microturbine starts up and charges the battery pack on the go. 24 SEP 2018

Capstone Turbine Corporation, the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, is set to expand into the combined heat and power (CHP) market with a project to provide thermal and electrical power at a private high school in Arizona. This project includes the installation of the natural gas-fueled microturbine. 17 SEP 2018

