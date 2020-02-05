Micro Turbine Market: Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry 2025

This report studies the global Micro Turbine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Micro Turbine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Micro turbine is a relatively new distributed generation technology being used for stationary energy generation applications. It is a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce micro turbine product, mainly concentrating in USA. The main market players are Capstone Turbine, Ansaldo Energia, FlexEnergy, IHI, etc. Capstone Turbine is a global leader of this industry, with global sales market share of 71.07% in 2015. The global production of micro turbine decreased from 765 units in 2011 to 394 units in 2015, with an average growth rate of -47.88%. The one reason for the decreasing situation is the backward technology for produce micro turbine.

In consumption market, Europe and USA are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. At present, in developed countries, the micro turbine industry is generally at a more advanced level. Some companies is developing micro turbine, they will enter this field in the future.

The global Micro Turbine market is valued at 63 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 78 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Capstone Turbine

Ansaldo Energia

FlexEnergy

IHI

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

