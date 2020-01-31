Micro SD Cards Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2019- 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Micro SD Cards Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 109 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Micro SD Card is a type of removable flash memory card used for storing information. SD is an abbreviation of Secure Digital, and microSD cards are sometimes referred to as microSD or uSD. The cards are used mostly in Smartphones. They are also used in newer types of handheld GPS devices, portable media players, digital audio players, expandable USB flash drives, Nintendo DS flashcards, and digital cameras.

The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Micro SD Cards (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). The percentage splits, Market Share, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Micro SD Cards market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.

Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, Market Share, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory and policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report.

The global Micro SD Cards market is valued at 5100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Micro SD Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Micro SD Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SanDisk

Transcend Information

ADATA Technologies

Panasonic

Kingston Technology

Micron Technology

Sony

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

PNY Technologies

Lexar

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SD (8M-2G)

SDHC (2G-32G)

SDXC (32G-400G)

Segment by Application

Smartphone

Tablet PC

Digital Camera

Gaming Consoles

Others

