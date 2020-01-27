Micro-Mobile Data Center Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Micro-Mobile Data Center Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

The granular level configuration or layout of micro data centers is termed as micro-mobile data center. It is popular as plug and play unit, which has all the devices of a conventional data center. Emergence of a micro-mobile data center offers an enterprise compact facility loaded with features including board cooling, uninterrupted UPS, storage systems and others. Furthermore, these data centers can not only be deployed outdoors or indoors but also in the rough terrain. In addition, the self propelled capacity of micro mobile data center market helps in easy navigation. In simple terms, the micro modular blueprint also aids in lowering the physical footprint as well as energy consumption by the existing brick and mortar type.

Schneider Electric

Hewlett

Rittal

Vertiv

IBM

Eaton

Delta Power Solutions

Orbis

Vapor IO

Canovate

IDC

Altron

Cannon Technologies

Huawei

Sicon Chat Union Electric

KSTAR

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Up to 25 RU

25–40 RU

Above 40 RU

By End-User / Application

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Government and defense

Energy

Manufacturing

Others (Healthcare, Education, Retail, media and entertainment, and transportation and logistics)

