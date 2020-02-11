Micro LED Market 2018 In-Depth Analysis of Types, Application, Regions, and Forecast to 2023

Micro LED market report (Request Sample Copy) focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. Micro LED market report includes comprehensive details of the key market dynamics along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Micro LED market report has provided a top-to-bottom research on the Micro LED market features such as growth drivers, threats, opportunities, challenges with a key focus on both global and the regional market. Moreover, Micro LED market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the leading manufacturers in the market.

The Global Micro LED Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 61.3% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Micro LED market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Apple Inc. (Luxvue), Sony Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd, AlediaÂ SA, Epistar Corporation, VerLASE Technologies, Rohinni LLC, Â Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, JBD Inc., Glo AB, Ostendo Technologies Inc., VueReal Inc., and Allos Semiconductors.

Micro LED market report split into regions US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

April 2018: Sony Corporation showcased its latest development, a huge 8K micro LED display at the NAB 2018 show in Las Vegas, in the micro LED display technology. It had also unveiled its new UHC-8300 broadcast camera that is capable of shooting video in 8K resolution at 120 frames per second, at NAB 2018.