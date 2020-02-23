Micro Irrigation Systems Market Intelligence and Research Keen Players Bank on Product Development to Surge Ahead of Global Competitors

Market Definition and Key Restraints:

Micro-irrigation is an approach to irrigation which helps to reduce the water demand, it has been driven by commercial farmers in dry regions of United States of America and Israel in farming areas where water is scarce. Many parts of the world are now using micro-irrigation technology especially small scale farmers in developing countries are slowly adopting this technique. A number of organization are looking at the way to reduce the cost of micro-irrigation and coming up with different innovative approaches such as drip irrigation and pipe irrigation.

These factors will play a key role to grow micro-irrigation system market at CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period.

Market Scenario:

Globally the market for micro-irrigation has witnessed a positive growth trend. Sustainable measures to improve water use efficiency in water scarce agricultural/horticultural regions have resulted in higher demand for micro-irrigation systems. Enhanced crop yield results due to use of micro-irrigation has also supported the growth in the market. Globally the micro-irrigation market is expected to grow at the rate of about 5% from 2016 to 2022.

Global micro-irrigation system market is mainly driven by increasing concern over exhausting water resources and need of efficient use of water especially in regions where water is scarce. Many local governments are encouraging farmers to implement micro-irrigation systems as a standard practice to conserve water which is also driving market growth. Reduction in rainfall due to climate change and pressure to fulfil demand of quality products is supporting the growth of market.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in micro-irrigation system are as Akplas (Turkey), Netafim Ltd Corporate (Israel), Jain irrigation systems (India), Irritec (Italy), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Antelco (Australia), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.) and Weishi Huifa Machinery Plant (China)

Segments:

Micro-irrigation Market has been segmented as micro-sprayers/sprinklers, micro-bubblers, drippers, drip tubing and others, among which micro-sprayers/sprinklers and drip systems is estimated for the largest market share in 2016. Reducing water table levels, rise in water scarcity in major agriculture based countries has resulted in higher adoption of micro-sprayers/sprinklers irrigation systems.

Based on the material used, the market is classified under four major groups plastic, metal, polyethylene and others.

Regional Analysis:

Globally North America is the largest market for micro-irrigation systems with rising acreage under horticultural crops. Asia pacific region is projected to grow faster with presence of major agricultural base countries including India, China, Thailand and Malaysia.

The global micro-irrigation system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this North America region has major market share followed by Europe and APAC. Mexico, U.S., India, Australia and France are major importers of micro-irrigation systems from last few years. Micro-irrigation is being newly implemented in developing countries especially from Asia and Africa.

