Micro Irrigation Systems Market And its Growth Prospect in the Near Future

The growing need of water conservation and high crop yield for global food security has fueled the demand of advanced, and economical agricultural technology. Government initiatives and funding for both manufacturers and buyers, economic and social advantages of micro irrigation systems, and rising consumers awareness in emerging countries has heavily contributed to the growth of the global micro irrigation system market in the recent years. However, the market penetration in developing countries is still below its full potential. Lack of skilled workforce, high initial cost, and high maintenance cost of micro irrigation system, is expected to curb the growth of the market to some extent, particularly in the cost sensitive developing countries.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/micro-irrigation-systems-market/report-sample

Based on the different type of micro irrigation system, the Global Micro Irrigation System Market can be broadly classified, as sprinkler irrigation system, and drip irrigation system. Sprinkler irrigation systems grasped the largest market share in 2014; however drip irrigation system holds the highest growth attributed, to its high efficiency and diversified application.

Sprinkler irrigation system can be further classified, as traditional sprinklers, center pivot sprinkler, and lateral move sprinklers. On the basis of component use in the sprinkler irrigation system, the market can be further bifurcated, as tubing, fittings/sprinkler heads, pumping units, couplers, and others. Based on the different component use in the drip irrigation system, the market can be categorised as tubing, valves, pressure regulators, filters, backflow preventers, and others.

Agriculture was by far the largest market application segment of the micro irrigation system market in 2014. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance, during the forecast period attributed to the shrinking ground water resources, rising government supports, and long term cost benefits of micro irrigation system.

North America was the largest market of the micro irrigation system in 2014. The market dominance of North America is attributed to growing acceptance of center pivot sprinkler, and the lateral move irrigation systems and farmer’s awareness to cost and productivity benefits from the micro irrigation system. Asia-pacific was the second largest and the fastest growing micro-irrigation market in 2014. The rising government funding and shrinking ground water sources have fueled the demand of micro irrigation system in the major crop producing countries, such as India and China. Moreover, the urbanization and development of sporting infrastructure in the water deficient Middle East region, has also benefited the micro irrigation system market in recent years.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=micro-irrigation-systems-market

The global micro Irrigation system is highly competitive with the presence of few large players and large number of regional small players. Moreover, the government supports for the local manufacturers in developing countries such as India and China have increased the competition in the market. Some of the competitors in the global micro irrigation systems market are Valmont Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Rivulis Irrigation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, EPC Industries Limited, Netafim Limited, T-L Irrigation, and Deere & Company.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook