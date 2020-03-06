Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems Market To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2027 | Future Market Insights

Micro-electro mechanical systems (MEMS) is a semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs), which combines mechanical and electrical properties of silicon on a single chip. These MEMS are used to detect motions such as angular motion, acceleration, pressure and magnetic field. MEMS also enable computational ability of microelectronic product and control its sensors. Now a days, MEMS have been considered as a revolutionized component used for personal healthcare application. MEMS have played a vital role in the transition of centralized capital hospital equipment into handheld personalized devices. MEMS based medical devices are well-organized and capable to diagnose several medical conditions for example breathing rate, blood pressure, body temperature, motor disorder etc.

Micro-electro Mechanical Systems market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of global micro-electro mechanical systems market is attributed to the growing focus on improvement & innovation in medical and pharmaceutical industry and growing healthcare expenditures in emerging countries. In addition, growing usage of semiconductor products in hospitals, for example in CT scanners, X-ray machines, blood pressure monitor, glucose monitor, etc. would contribute to the market growth. Shifting focus from capital instrument to portable medical devices for personalized healthcare would boost the growth of MEMS market in near future. On the other hand, high development cost of MEMS, stringent regulatory scenario, and availability of low cost alternatives would hinder the market growth. Similarly, lack of standardization and lengthy approvals might hinder the market to some extent.

Micro-electro Mechanical Systems market: Segmentation

The global market for micro-electro mechanical systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global micro-electro mechanical systems market is segmented into following:

Sensors Pressure Spine Blood Brain Activity Temperature Glucose Force Muscular Organ Tissues Electrical Impulse Nerve Brain Heart Gas Detector Oxygen Carbon dioxide Gas Flow Monitor

Drug Delivery Systems Microfluidic Pumps Drug Delivery Circulatory Fluid Filters Lab on Chip Transdermal Interface Others



Based on application, the global micro-electro mechanical systems market is segmented into following:

Medical Devices Monitoring Devices Surgical Devices Medical Equipment’s

Monitoring & Diagnosis Devices Molecular Immunology Biochemistry Others

Therapeutics & Research Devices High Throughput Genomics Proteomics Cellular Analysis Others



Based on end user, the global micro-electro mechanical systems market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers

Homecare Centers

Based on Regions, the global micro-electro mechanical systems market is segmented into following:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Micro-electro Mechanical Systems market: Overview

Development of advanced medical devices, increasing application of MEMS in medical industry, growing trend of personal healthcare devices and remote patient monitoring are the prime factors responsible for the growth of MEMS market.

Micro-electro Mechanical Systems market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global micro-electro mechanical systems market is segmented into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America would dominate the global Micro-electro Mechanical Systems market and is anticipated to lead the marker throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative micro-electro mechanical systems market due to the growing incidences demand for portable medical devices, and improving healthcare expenditure in emerging economies. In addition, the growth of Asia-Pacific MEMS market is attributed to the increasing population with sedentary lifestyle leading to lifestyle disease such as diabetes and respiratory disorder.

Micro-electro Mechanical Systems market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global micro-electro mechanical systems market are General Electric, TE Connectivity Ltd., Honeywell, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, and STMicroelectronics, among others.