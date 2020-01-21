MICRO DATA CENTER MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Micro Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Micro Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
Micro data centers exhibit virtues of simplified workload that traditional data centers lack. As a result, enterprises are switching from local facilities to automated micro data centers for information storage.
The global micro data center market is gaining from the changing data center needs of enterprises. A large number of enterprises are increasingly adopting micro data centers to store critical data either on premise or in remote locations.
In 2017, the global Micro Data Center market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Schneider Electric
Hewlett
Rittal
Vertiv
IBM
Eaton
Delta Power Solutions
Orbis
Vapor IO
Canovate
IDC
Altron
Cannon Technologies
Huawei
Sicon Chat Union Electric
KSTAR
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Less than 25 RU
25 RU – 50 RU
More than 50 RU
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecom
Retail
BFSI
Healthcare
Energy
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Micro Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Micro Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Micro Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Less than 25 RU
1.4.3 25 RU – 50 RU
1.4.4 More than 50 RU
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Micro Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT and Telecom
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 BFSI
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Energy
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Micro Data Center Market Size
2.2 Micro Data Center Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Micro Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Micro Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Micro Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Micro Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Micro Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Micro Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Micro Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Micro Data Center Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Micro Data Center Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Micro Data Center Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Micro Data Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Schneider Electric
12.1.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Micro Data Center Introduction
12.1.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.2 Hewlett
12.2.1 Hewlett Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Micro Data Center Introduction
12.2.4 Hewlett Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hewlett Recent Development
12.3 Rittal
12.3.1 Rittal Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Micro Data Center Introduction
12.3.4 Rittal Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Rittal Recent Development
12.4 Vertiv
12.4.1 Vertiv Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Micro Data Center Introduction
12.4.4 Vertiv Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Vertiv Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Micro Data Center Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Eaton
12.6.1 Eaton Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Micro Data Center Introduction
12.6.4 Eaton Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Eaton Recent Development
12.7 Delta Power Solutions
12.7.1 Delta Power Solutions Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Micro Data Center Introduction
12.7.4 Delta Power Solutions Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Delta Power Solutions Recent Development
12.8 Orbis
12.8.1 Orbis Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Micro Data Center Introduction
12.8.4 Orbis Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Orbis Recent Development
12.9 Vapor IO
12.9.1 Vapor IO Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Micro Data Center Introduction
12.9.4 Vapor IO Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Vapor IO Recent Development
12.10 Canovate
12.10.1 Canovate Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Micro Data Center Introduction
12.10.4 Canovate Revenue in Micro Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Canovate Recent Development
12.11 IDC
12.12 Altron
12.13 Cannon Technologies
12.14 Huawei
12.15 Sicon Chat Union Electric
12.16 KSTAR
……Continued
