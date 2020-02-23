MICE Tourism Market – Sri Lanka Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to reach US$ 285 Million by 2025.

Sri Lanka MICE Tourism Industry

Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to reach US$ 285 Million by 2025.

“Sri Lanka MICE Tourism Market: Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Sri Lanka MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to Sri Lanka MICE travelers arrival, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Sri Lanka MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3711804-sri-lanka-mice-tourism-market-current-trends-opportunity

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors on Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are India, China, United Kingdom, Germany, Maldives, France, Australia, Russia, USA, Canada, Sweden, Indonesia, Singapore, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Bangladesh and other countries

Key Findings:

Sri Lanka is emerging as the fastest growing MICE tourism market

• India, Maldives and China are the largest source market for Sri Lanka MICE Industry

• India is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Market Size & Analysis: Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2017 – 2025)

• Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

• Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

• Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2017 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation in Sri Lanka & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Tourism Market

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3711804-sri-lanka-mice-tourism-market-current-trends-opportunity

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary Market Size & Analysis: Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2017 – 2025)

2.1 Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation in Sri Lanka & Forecast

2.2 Inbound MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2017 – 2025)

3.1 Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast

3.2 Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Spending Share & Forecast Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Inhibitors Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending – Top 20 Countries In-depth Analysis (2017 – 2025)

5.1 India MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.1.1 India MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.1.2 India MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.2 China MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.2.1 China MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.2.2 China MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.3 Maldives MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.3.1 Maldives MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.3.2 Maldives MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.4 Indonesia MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.4.1 Indonesia MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.4.2 Indonesia MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.5 Singapore MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.5.1 Singapore MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.5.2 Singapore MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.6 Pakistan MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.6.1 Pakistan MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.6.2 Pakistan MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.7 Japan MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.7.1 Japan MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.7.2 Japan MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.8 Malayisa MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.8.1 Malaysia MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.8.2 Malaysia MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.9 Philippines MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.9.1 Philippines MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.9.2 Philippines MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.10 Thailand MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.10.1 Thailand MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.10.2 Thailand MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.11 South Korea MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

5.11.1 South Korea MICE Travelers Visitation to Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.11.2 South Korea MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast

5.12 Bangladesh MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India