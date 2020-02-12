Mica Market Will Be Worth Us$669.3 Mn By 2024

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global mica market will expand at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period between 2016 and 2024. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to exhibit a 3.8% CAGR over the said period, rising from a valuation of US$478.1 mn in 2015 to US$669.3 mn by 2024.

Ground Mica to Remain Market’s Most Preferred Mica Grade

In terms of grade, the global mica market is examined for sheet mica, built-up mica, and ground mica. Of these, ground mica is the most commonly used form of mica owing to its extensive usage across filler applications. Ground mica is used as a filler in joint compound in the construction industry, in preventing gypsum plaster boards from cracking, and protecting walls from moisture. Ground mica accounted for a dominant share of over 50% in the global mica market in 2015. Over the next few years as well, ground mica is expected to remain the most preferred grade of mica owing to increased usage across industries such as construction, paints and coatings, plastic, cosmetics, and rubber.

Sheet mica accounted for a 35% of the global mica market in 2015 and is expected to account for a similar share in the global market by the end of the forecast period. Demand for this grade of mica will be stimulated by the flourishing growth of the electronics industry, especially across emerging economies in Asia Pacific.