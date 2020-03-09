MHealth Services Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application

MHealth Services Market – 2019
mHealth service propagation involves collective efforts by network service providers, application developers, healthcare service providers, device manufacturers, and smartphone manufacturers, among other participants involved across the supply chain. Considering the strict regulatory requirements and active role played by regulatory bodies in driving awareness and market penetration of social welfare activities, governments also become an integral part of any such delivery model planned for mHealth services.
mHealth, a fast growing technology-driven service, is expected to change the way health services are delivered worldwide. It involves delivery of healthcare related services to end-users by medium of mobile phones (smartphones). Rising incidences of chronic diseases have elevated the need for accessibility of quality and low cost healthcare services for the masses.
In 2018, the global mHealth Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global mHealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the mHealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T Inc.
Apple Inc.
AirStrip Technologies LP.
Alcatel-Lucent Corporation
Cerner Corporation
Diversinet Corporation
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
SoftServe Inc.
Symantec Corporation
Vodafone Group Plc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions For Patients
Healthcare System Strengthening
Market segment by Application, split into
General Healthcare And Fitness
Medication Information
Remote Monitoring, Collaboration and Consultancy
Healthcare Management
Health Data and Record Access
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global mHealth Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Solutions For Patients
1.4.3 Healthcare System Strengthening
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global mHealth Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 General Healthcare And Fitness
1.5.3 Medication Information
1.5.4 Remote Monitoring, Collaboration and Consultancy
1.5.5 Healthcare Management
1.5.6 Health Data and Record Access
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 mHealth Services Market Size
2.2 mHealth Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 mHealth Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 mHealth Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 mHealth Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global mHealth Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global mHealth Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global mHealth Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 mHealth Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players mHealth Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into mHealth Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T Inc.
12.1.1 AT&T Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 mHealth Services Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Inc. Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Apple Inc.
12.2.1 Apple Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 mHealth Services Introduction
12.2.4 Apple Inc. Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Apple Inc. Recent Development
12.3 AirStrip Technologies LP.
12.3.1 AirStrip Technologies LP. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 mHealth Services Introduction
12.3.4 AirStrip Technologies LP. Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 AirStrip Technologies LP. Recent Development
12.4 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation
12.4.1 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 mHealth Services Introduction
12.4.4 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Alcatel-Lucent Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Cerner Corporation
12.5.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 mHealth Services Introduction
12.5.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Diversinet Corporation
12.6.1 Diversinet Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 mHealth Services Introduction
12.6.4 Diversinet Corporation Revenue in mHealth Services Business (2014-2019)
Continued …
