Metrology Software | Industries | MarketResearchNest.com Global

Global Metrology Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Metrology Software is a type of geometries measuring, evaluation, inspection and management software that can increase the performance and production of measuring operations.

Scope of the Report:

The Metrology Software market is dominated by several big players, like Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Quality Vision International, FARO Technologies and 3D Systems. The big players are from EU, US and Japan.

APAC is the largest consumption countries of Metrology Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 37.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 32%, and North America is followed with the share about 25.8%.

Sweden, Germany, Japan and USA are now the key developers of Metrology Software. There are some small native players in China, such as Xi’an High-Tech AEH, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 6% to 15%.

The global Metrology Software market is valued at 640 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Metrology Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Metrology Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Metrology Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hexagon

Carl Zeiss

Nikon

Quality Vision International

FARO Technologies

3D Systems

Metrologic Group

InnovMetric

GOM Gmbh

Renishaw

Solex Metrology

Perceptron

Micro-Vu Corporation

Verisurf Software

Creaform (AMETEK)

Aberlink

Xi’an High-Tech AEH

Tech Soft 3D

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power and Energy

Automotive

Electronics and Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Metrology Software market.

Chapter 1, to describe Metrology Software Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Metrology Software, with sales, revenue, and price of Metrology Software, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Metrology Software, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Metrology Software market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metrology Software sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

