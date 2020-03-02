Metominostrobin Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018-2027

Global Metominostrobin Market: Snapshot

The global metominostrobin market is predicted to increase growth with rising focus on research and development. The curative and preventative activities of metominostrobin could attract a whole lot of demand in the market. The fungicide’s residual activity could last close to 50 days and could be directly applied to paddy water or to foliage. Oribright is one of the new metominostrobin fungicides used to control rice blast. It is recommended to apply this fungicide 10 days prior to and after the manifestation of initial symptoms of rice blast. In plants, the fungicide is observed to move basipetally and acropetally.

In a recent research, the bio-efficacy of Metominostrobin 20SC, a new generation fungicide, was investigated by the author of the paper affiliated with Rice Research Station, Chinsurah in West Bengal, India. The investigation was mainly about the fungicide’s performance in eliminating Sheath Blight disease of rice. With just two sprays, the fungicide was reported to considerably improve grain yield and also gain effective control of the rice disease. The investigation was performed versus a comparative fungicide. Tricyclazole and hexaconazole were used alongside the new fungicide as check fungicide options currently recommended.

In February 2017, Summit Agro International acquired rights from Bayer CropScience to sell metominostrobin in Japan.

The global metominostrobin market report by Fact.MR is a complete market research analysis. Study of past, present, and future trends of the industry offers a comprehensive outlook of the growth of the global metominostrobin market during the forecast period between 2018 and 2027.

Amidst the challenge of increased productivity, global agricultural sector is seeking novel and effective pesticides to protect the crop and increase the yield. Population growth, changing tastes, and technology advances in the agricultural sector have significantly contributed to the management of increased productivity pressure. And these factors, in turn, hold significant influence over the growth of the global metominostrobin market.

Metominostrobin Market Outlook: History and Current Scenario

Developed since 1996, Metominostrobin is classified under the most common fungicide group called strobilurins. Strobilurins are, in turn, classified under QoI or quinone outside inhibitor according to their mode of action. Metominostrobin is a broad-spectrum, systemic, preventive, and curative fungicide applied to control the fungal diseases in rice, wheat, soya bean, cotton, kidney beans, and corn. The first commercial metominostrobin was made available in market by Shionogi in 1999. Primarily designed for rice crop, this fungicide is under study for its utilization in other crops as well.

In 2014, Sumitomo Agro International, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation acquired Bayer Crop Science Japan’s metominostrobin. The acquisition allowed Sumitomo to distribute and market the fungicide, however, the sales and development of the metominostrobin were retained by Bayer Crop Science. In 2017, both the organizations have agreed to initiate joint efforts to develop new fungicides to control soya bean disease in Brazil.

As of 2018, key stakeholders in the global metominostrobin market include Summit Agro China, Sumitomo Corporation, Bayer Crop Science, Shionogi, Syngenta, and Jiangsu Furun Biochemical Technology among others.

Demand for Increased Crop Production to Encourage Utilization

The agriculture community is expected to feed approximately 9.7 billion global population in 2050. To accommodate this demand, a two-fold rise in the cereal crop production is expected from farmer’s community. Due to this, increased productivity has become an important challenge. With the aim of higher yield production, the community has actively adopted modern farming methods including use of chemicals such as pesticides and fungicides. Following this trend, the market for metominostrobin is likely to witness persistent growth in future.

Rising Global Adoption to Boost Metominostrobin Market

Recently, Sumitomo’s metominostrobin has received approval from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in Brazil, the second largest soya bean producing country. The approval covers foliar application of the fungicide on six crops including corn, soya bean, rice, wheat, cotton, and kidney beans. Argentina, world’s leading soya bean producer, has already received a registration approval for metominostrobin as a Crop Protection product. Along with Argentina and other Latin American countries including Columbia, Peru, Eucador, and Bolivia are leading soya bean producers across the globe have also received the approval. Asian Fruit and cereal producers such as Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and other important rice cultivators including India, Pakistan and Shri Lanka have a significant market presence of metominostrobin.

Steadily Growing Rice Consumption to Spur the Demand

Over 60% of the world population relies on rice that serves as a staple food for major world communities. Out of total world rice grain production, approximately 90% is produced as well as consumed in Asia, helmed by India. According to Foreign Agricultural services, USDA, in the month if April 2018, higher rice production was reported in Asian countries such as Pakistan, Philippines, Shri Lanka, and other world countries such as Brazil, Columbia, and Burma. Several studies have shown effective fungal disease control in rice with the use of metominostrobin as compared to other fungicides available in the market. As it provides effective disease control and gives higher grain yield, metomionostrobin is highly preferred in paddy fields.

Development of Resistant Varieties to Hamper Market Growth

Rice blast caused by Magnaporthe oryzae is the most important rice disease destroying almost every plant part such as leaves, stems, peduncles, seeds, panicles, and also roots. Although chemical control assists in management of such fungal diseases, the rice crop remains vulnerable to the disease, due to pathogen’s ability to rapidly adapt and alter genetic composition for survival. Development of resistant strain or hybrid combinations is effective and economical for disease management. Owing to which, several R&D efforts are underway to develop resistant strains. As these strains are intrinsically resistant to fungal pathogens, if successfully developed, demand for fungicides including metominostrobin may decline in future.

Above discussed market scenarios are thoroughly discussed in the report making it the most credible source for business professionals to understand the outlook of the global metominostrobin market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

