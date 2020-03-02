Methyl Undecylenate Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2028

Methyl Undecylenate Market: Introduction

Methyl undecylenate is also identified as undecylenic acid methyl ester, methyl 10-undecenoate, and methyl ester of undecylenic acid, and is classified under CAS number 111-81-9. Methyl undecylenate is used in metal working fluids and lubricants. Methyl undecylenate is produced by fractional distillation of the product obtained by the pyrolysis of methyl ricinoleate at a high temperature. Methyl undecylenate is used as a chemical intermediate in the plastic and chemical industry, such as a perfume chemical and aromatic chemical. Methyl undecylenate is frequently used in perfume and flavor compositions. It is compliant with the raw materials standard that can be used in the formulation of cosmetics. It is used as a chemical intermediate for the synthesis of organo-modified silicones for sun care products and hair care preparations. Furthermore, the anti-fungal properties of methyl undecylenate derivatives attribute to its application in personal care and pharmaceutical formulations. It is also used in formulations requiring anti-odor properties. The wide application of methyl undecylenate and positive growth perspective of end-user industries, such as the cosmetics and personal care industry, leading to an increasing consumer base, is estimated to cater to significant growth opportunities for methyl undecylenate manufacturers over the course of the forecast period.

Methyl Undecylenate Market: Market Dynamics

The growth of the pharmaceuticals and personal care industries is set to pave the way for the growth of the methyl undecylenate market in the near future. Increasing disposable income coupled with an increase in the affluent middle-class population is expected to augment the demand for methyl undecylenate in cosmetic and personal care applications. The growing demand for perfume across the globe is set to propel the growth of the methyl undecylenate market. Increasing per capita consumer spending, rising living standards, and changing lifestyles are expected to contribute to the growth of the methyl undecylenate market. Further, macroeconomic factors such as rapid population growth coupled with a rise in the affluent middle-class across the globe, particularly in developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and others is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the long-term growth of the methyl undecylenate market. The global undecylenic market is characterized by a strong trend of investment in R&D for the development new products and cost competitiveness. Moreover, several cosmetic and personal care product manufacturers are exploring natural alternatives for preservation, skin protection, hair styling, and body wash applications, which is expected to favor the increase in the demand for methyl undecylenate in the near future.

Methyl Undecylenate Market: Regional Outlook

The global methyl undecylenate market, by region, is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, South East Asia & Pacific (SEAPAC), Japan, and MEA. Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominating region in the methyl undecylenate market. China, India, Japan, and ASEAN countries are set to offer significant growth opportunities in the methyl undecylenate market over the near future, owing to a large consumer base, rapid population growth, and increasing number of affluent middle-class families in these regions. The methyl undecylenate markets in North America and Europe are expected to witness moderate growth in the near future, being mature markets. On the other hand, developing market such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to create new horizons for the growth of the methyl undecylenate market. In the Middle East & Africa region, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to the most lucrative region for the methyl undecylenate market, owing to the growth of the perfume and cosmetic industry in the region.

Methyl Undecylenate Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global methyl undecylenate market are:

Acme Synthetic Chemicals

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Penta Manufacturing Company

Vigon International

Intellichemie Industries LLP

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc

Arkema Group

TCI Chemicals

Hokoku Corporation

JAYANT AGRO-ORGANICS LIMITED

ITOH Oil Chemicals Co. Ltd.

