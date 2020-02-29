Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2017-2026

Methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE) seeks widespread adoption as a fuel additive in gasoline engines on the coattails of its property of high oxygen content raising. MTBE is used in industrial engines as it enables complete combustion of fuel, while reducing knocking in the engine, thereby improving lifespan of machinery. MTBE also seek extensive employment in the automotive industry, as it helps in curtailing emissions from vehicles. Medical applications of MTBE have witnessed a tremendous surge, for example – MTBE is increasingly utilized for dissolving gallstones.

According to a recent analytical research report developed by Fact.MR, the global methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE) market will exhibit a value CAGR of 4.7% between the forecast period, 2017 and 2026. Volume sales of MTBE across the globe are estimated to exceed 35,000 thousand tons by 2026-end.

Processing of methyl tertiary-butyl ether for extracting isobutylene is a major trend observed in the market. Isobutylene is widely utilized for manufacturing butyl rubber, methyl methacrylate, and poly-isobutylene, which seek tremendous applications in various end-use industries such as electronics, manufacturing, industrial and automotive. Refining companies have been considering employment of methyl tertiary-butyl ether as a fuel additive in light of its excellent blending characteristics and economic viability. However, stringent regulations implemented with regard to groundwater contamination through gasoline leakages that contain MTBE will prevail as a major restraining factor for adoption of MTBE in the near future.

APEJ to Lead Global MTBE Market

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to lead the global methyl tertiary-butyl market. China and India are major MTBE consumers in the region owing to presence of a large number of vehicles these countries. Additionally, environmental protection policies in APEJ are relatively less stringent, which in turn abodes well for penetration of MTBE in the region. Europe and North America will also prevail as major markets for methyl tertiary-butyl ether, in terms of value. There has been a steady expansion of the refinery sector in these regions since the recent past. Anti-knocking properties of MTBE suits well to reduce wear & tear of the heavy-duty machinery in this sector.

Reformulation of gasoline by using MTBE as a fuel additive, owing to its great oxygen content raising property, has been a trending practice witnessed worldwide. Reformulated gasoline seeks extensive adoption in the marine and oil & gas sector. According to the report, MTBE will witness the largest application in reformulated gasoline during the forecast period.

Oil & gas industry will continue to be the largest revenue contributing end-use industry to the global MTBE market, mainly driven by surging demand for gasoline & its additives in the industry. Based on product type, oxygenating agent will account for the lion’s share of the market throughout the forecast period.

Competition Tracking

Occupancy of numerous key suppliers is a major factor responsible for the fragmented nature of the global methyl tertiary-butyl ether market. Leading players in the market have prominent geographical presence coupled with enormous production facilities situated in countries including The U.S. and China. Growing demand for MTBE across various end-use industries has intensified the competition among players, compelling them to develop and offer high-quality products at competitive prices.

Key players elucidated in the report include Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Qatar Fuel Additives Company, Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore, Akzo Nobel, BP plc, S.C Carom S.A, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad.

