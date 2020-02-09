Methyl Salicylate Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Methyl Salicylate Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with multiple tables and figures in it This report studies the global Methyl Salicylate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Methyl Salicylate market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Methyl salicylate, also known as wintergreen oil is an organic ester methanol and salicylic acid which is naturally developed by various species of plants, specifically wintergreens. It is used in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and liniments among others. It is used in an extensive range of applications such as providing fragrance to certain products, flavoring agents in chewing gums and mints, antiseptic material in household products such as Listerine, and medical applications for treating joint and muscular pain.

Demand for methyl salicylate was the highest from matured region such as North America and Europe due to the presence of vast hair care and skin care industries in these regions resulting in significant demand for the chemical. Emerging regions such as Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period on account of growing hair care, skin care and pharmaceutical industries in the region. Certain factors such as rising awareness regarding healthy hair and skin among consumers as well as changing lifestyles is expected to fuel the demand for personal care products thereby contributing towards the demand for methyl salicylate.

Growing demand for personal care products such as skin care and hair care on account of rising awareness for hair and skin is expected to be one of the major factors driving the demand for methyl salicylate.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Novacyl

Rhodia

Alfa Aesar

Alta Laboratories

Arochem

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical

Zhenjiang Maoyuan

Jiangsu Puyuan Chemical

Shandong Longxin Chemical

Nanjing Huajian Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, ,Italy ,Spain Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Purity: 99%

Purity: 98%

Purity: 95%

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Methyl Salicylate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key Methyl Salicylate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

