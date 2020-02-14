Methyl P-Hydroxybenzoate Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2027

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Methyl P-Hydroxybenzoate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate (p-MHB) is a useful organic non-linear optical material, and the methyl ester of p-hydroxybenzoic acid was grown from a dissolved by employing the Czochralski pulling method. Methyl p-hydroxybenzoateis nontoxic and non-stimulating and has a broad antibiotic spectrum. A preservative, methyl p-hydroxybenzoate (methyl paraben), may be responsible for few cases of anaphylactic reactions and anaphylactic shock caused by various commercially available medicines. The compound is extensively used as a preservative for drugs, foods, and cosmetics. That methyl p-hydroxybenzoate containing products caused drug hypersensitivity and contact dermatitis, but there has significantly increase of calcium in bone marrow-derived mast cells. In the plant world, Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate are generally found in many vegetable foods, such as peaches, carrots, onions, cocoa beans, barley, strawberries, black currants, vanilla; further in foods prepared from fruit plants include grapes and fruit juices, wine vinegar, yeast extract, and also in cheeses. Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate has been broadly used as antimicrobial preservative agents in foods and beverages, cosmetics and drugs. Methyl p-hydroxybenzoateis usually used as an anti-fungal agent in Drosophila food media.

Global Methyl p-Hydroxybenzoate market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing health consciousness drives the growth of the Global Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market among consumers and growing demand for high nutrition food. The macroeconomic factors which are driving the global methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market such as increasing domestic income, growing economy, changing lifestyle and rapid rate of urbanization. Other key driving factors of methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market include the growing demand for organic, supplement food products along with high demand for packaged food across the globe. Few of the factors trending the global Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market include mergers & acquisitions between Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate distributor and its players and high investment and growth in the food and beverages industry. Companies operate in the Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate can increase its share through collaboration with distributors. The key restraining factor of Sodium methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is hazardous, attributed to eye irritation and specific target organ toxicity.

Global Methyl p-Hydroxybenzoate Market: Segmentation

The global Methyl p-hydroxybenzoateis segmented by end use industry type, product type, application type, and region.

Global Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is segmented by end use industry type as follow:-

Food and beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Global Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is segmented based on application type as follow:-

Antimicrobial preservative

Anti-fungal agent

Others

Global Sodium methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is segmented based on product type as follow:-

Dry powder

Liquid

Global Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market: Segmentation Overview

The global methyl p-hydroxybenzoateis segmented by end-use industry type, application type, and region. Based on end-use industry type, the global Methyl p-hydroxybenzoateis segmented as food and beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Among aforementioned end-use industry type, Cosmetics and food & beverages sector are projected to account for relatively high-market-share. However, the cosmetics are expected to expand at a relatively high growth rate in global methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market, owing to strong demand for personal care products across the globe. Based on the application type, the global Methyl p-hydroxybenzoate segmentation includes an antimicrobial preservative, anti-fungal agent and others. Among application mentioned above type, an Antimicrobial preservative is expected to witness a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Methyl p-Hydroxybenzoate market: Regional Outlook

By the geographies, the global methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is segmented into seven regions including Latin America, North America, Japan, Middle East & Africa, WesternEurope, Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific except Japan. Among the regions, North America is expected to dominate the global methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market with relatively high growth rate, owing to high demand for cosmetics and beverages products. Western Europe is projected to expand at a high growth rate in methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market followed by North America, attributed to strong health consciousness among consumers across the regions. Asia-Pacific captures relatively large volume share and is estimated to witness high growth rate in global methyl p-hydroxybenzoate market, attributed to changing a lifestyle of consumer rapidly growing population and rapid rate of urbanization across the region.

Few prominent players in the markets are:-

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Shanghai Smart Chemicals Co.ltd

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Alfa Aesar

MP Biomedicals

NBS Biologicals

Merck KGaA

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

OMNILAB-LABORZENTRUM GmbH & Co. KG

