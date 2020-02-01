Methyl Mercaptan Market 2026: Top Key Players Arkema (France), DuPont (US), Chevron Phillips (US)

Methyl mercaptan also called as methanethiol is colorless gas having rotten cabbage like putrid smell. It has chemical formula CH4S and is synthesized by reacting methanol and hydrogen sulfide gas. Methyl mercaptan is naturally occurring substance which is found in bodies of humans and animals and also in the plant tissues. Methyl Mercaptan (Methanethiol) is released from the decaying organic matter and thus found in natural gas, crude oil and some coal tar deposits. Methyl mercaptan (methanethiol) is used in pesticides, jet fuel additive, in the plastic industry and most importantly it is used as the intermediate in the synthesis of methionine (an amino acid), extensively used food supplement in poultry industry. The other uses of methyl mercaptan is as fungicide and as a catalyst for various reactions. Methyl mercaptan is a flammable liquid which causes eye irritation, headaches and nausea. Facility workers are well trained for the safe handling of the product.

The market demand for the methyl mercaptan is growing due to its application in the poultry and animal feed. The growing food demand for the rising population is the key driver for the global rise in methyl mercaptan market. The other demand growth driver for methyl mercaptan is due to its versatile end use applications like in pesticide and fungicide industries, applications in mining operations for communication, jet fuel additives etc. Methyl mercaptan is flammable and hazardous gas. The continuous exposure to it causes severe health hazards. Some big firms had to shut down their manufacturing units owing to the severe life damages caused at the facility. Many consumers prefer organically grown food supplies rather than the ones which are grown using the synthetic additives causing the restraints for the methyl mercaptan market demand.

The global market for methyl mercaptan is segmented based on the source, functionality, end use industries and region. Based on the source it is segmented as the methyl mercaptan obtained from natural sources and by synthetic method. Global market for methyl mercaptan on the basis of functionality is segmented into fungicide & pesticide, intermediates, fuel additives, catalysts and others (polymers etc.). Based on the application industries the global market for the methyl mercaptan is segmented into four categories, chemical, food (as feed stock for the animals and poultry), mining industry and others). The chemical application segment is further sub categorized as agro industry, petrochemicals, polymer industry and others. Region wise the global market for methyl mercaptan is segmented into seven key regions which are North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Mexico. Brazil),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg),Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia),Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand),Japan ,Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa).

The global market for methyl mercaptan is expected show single digit CAGR in upcoming years. North America being the leading market region for methyl mercaptan is expected to show substantial growth in future due to food demand and expected growth in different application industries. Asia pacific is second highest growing market for methyl mercaptan owing to the high population and their demand for food. Apart from china and India south Asian countries in this region are expected to show single digit CAGR in the methyl mercaptan market. The mid-east countries are also expected to show the growth in methyl mercaptan market which are having many oil and gas production facilities.

The key players in the production of methyl mercaptan face many hurdles owing to the safety measures required for the manufacturing process. The growing market demand for poultry feed and emerging markets like Asia pacific are some of the reasons because of which many key market players are extending their manufacturing capacities. These global key players are also taking deliberate cautious majors for safety to avoid possible hazards at the manufacturing facilities. The global key players are Arkema (France), DuPont (US), Chevron Phillips (US), Wuji Zhongxian (China), Evonik Industries (Germany) and others.