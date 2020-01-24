Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market 2018 In-Depth Analysis of Types, Application, Regions, and Forecast to 2023

Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone market (Request Sample Here) intelligence report is prepared to focus on the current trends, a financial overview of the industry and historical data evaluation based on the proficient research insights and complete Methyl Ethyl Ketone market dynamics.

Methyl Ethyl Ketone market linked into the aspect of an advantage for its members of the company. Even the market report has been presenting Methyl Ethyl Ketone trends on the current market, research of expansion drivers industry, and constraints. It features comprehensive profiles of Methyl Ethyl Ketone industry player’s investigation of improvements in tech, and also version analysis.

Methyl Ethyl Ketone market is expected to grow 2.85% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Methyl Ethyl Ketone market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price and gross margin.

Arkema S.A., ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell Chemicals, Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Sasol Solvents, PetroChina Lanzhou Petrochemicals, Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry Group Co. Ltd, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, SK Energy Co. Ltd, Cetex Petrochemicals , Ineos Solvents, Tasco Chemicals, Tonen Chemicals, Fushun Petrochemical Company, AkzoNobel.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Methyl Ethyl Ketone market report includes regions China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN countries, Rest of Asia-Pacific, , Italy, Germany, France, UK, Spain, Rest of Europe, , US, Mexico, Canada, Rest of North America, , Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, , South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa, with respect to market size, market share, production, consumption and forecast.

Key Developments in the Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market:

September 2017: Celanese Corporation announced the increase in prices of its acetyl derivatives. The product price of MIBC had increased by USD 0.08 (USD/lb).

May 2017: Sumitomo Chemical announced that it is establishing a new manufacturing and sales base for polypropylene (PP) compounds in the city of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, to strengthen the Automotive Materials business in China. MIBC is used as a plasticizer in these compounds.

Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growing Demand from Lube Oil Additives in Automotive Industry

– Surging Demand for Frothers in Copper and Molybdenum Sulfide Ores

– Growing Demand for Surface Coating Applications



Restraints

– Growing Awareness about Toxic Effects of MIBC

