Methyl Anthranilate Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018-2026

Methyl anthranilate (methyl 2-aminobenzoate, C 8 H 9 NO 2 ) has Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) number of 134-20-3. It is also known as carbomethoxyaniline, MA, Meradimate and anthranilic acid methyl ester. The chemical belongs to organic compound classes such as benzoic acid esters. It is an ester derivative of benzoic acid. It is primarily employed as flavoring agent due to its grapy smell. It is also used in cosmetics, soaps, alcohols, fatty acids, and paraffins as an antioxidant agent. Methyl anthranilate is used as an agrochemical for protective coating of picked fruits and vegetables. Industrial applications of methyl anthranilate include magnesium metal corrosion resistor for jet engine lubricants and intermediate for synthesize of ortho-substituted aromatic and trans-esterification. Methyl anthranilate is found naturally in materials such as essential oils including bergamot ; orange peel, lemon peel, jasmine, Concord grape, strawberry, star fruit, wines, cocoa, black tea, and rice bran. However the commercially available methyl anthranilate is artificially synthesized. It is formulated by two methods: esterification of anthranilic acid with methanol or by reaction of isatoic anhydride with methanol.

Methyl anthranilate is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for food applications. It has been classified as GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) by FEMA (Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association).

The global methyl anthranilate market can be segmented based on product type, end-use application, and region. In terms of product type, the global methyl anthranilate market can be bifurcated into methyl anthranilate ?99% and methyl anthranilate ≥99%

Based on end-use application, the global methyl anthranilate market can be divided into cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, edible essences, bird repellants, and others. The cosmetics & pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for these in various end-use industries.

The edible essences segment dominated the market in 2017. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Rise in need of food and change in food habits from developing economies are projected to drive the demand for methyl anthranilate as edible essences. Methyl anthranilate is the one of the registered chemical control options of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for bird damages in crops, especially soft fruit crops. However, effectiveness of methyl anthranilate in fruit and grain crops is under the research process.

Based on region, the global methyl anthranilate market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific accounted for key share of the market in terms of global consumption in 2017. Rise in urbanization and standard of living, especially in emerging economies such as China and India, is projected to fuel the demand for methyl anthranilate in cosmetics and the pharmaceuticals industry. Asia Pacific is estimated to remain the major region of the global methyl anthranilate market in the near future. The market in North America and Europe is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Global Methyl Anthranilate Market: Competitive Landscape

The global methyl anthranilate market is fragmented with the presence of local and regional players. Key players operating in the market are Alfa Aesar, Ambernath Organics Pvt Ltd., Shanghai Demand Chemical, Suqian Yongfang Flavor & Fragrance, Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical Co., Ltd., Advanced Biotech, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Finoric LLC, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Hubei Newscien Bioscientific Co.,Ltd. and Fuxin Qianyi Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

