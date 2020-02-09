Methicillin-Susceptible Staphylococcus Aureus Market Report 2014 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2020

Methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus (MSSA) infections are the infections caused by gram-positive bacterium. Staphylococcus aureus is the common pathogen in the skin, bone, central nervous system, pulmonary and soft tissues. These bacteria produce beta-lactamase which is the major cause of the infection. MSSA infection may lead to the skin allergies, pneumonia and endocarditis.

Semi synthetic penicillin captures the major share of the market followed by the cephalosporins. However Vancomycin is only used when patient is allergic to penicillin. In normal conditions, vancomycin is avoided because the rate of action of these drugs is slow in comparison to others and overuse of vancomycin leads to the development of vancomycin resistant staphylococcus aureus bacteria inside the body. Linezolid and Deptomycin are prescribed by the doctors when the MSSA leads to skin and soft tissue infection and pneumonia in children and adults.

Methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus (MSSA) market is growing at faster pace majorly due to increasing rate of morbidity and mortality of the MSSA infection. Additionally, the extensive research and development activities with respect to the development of the more efficient and less time consuming drugs is also driving the market of methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus. As for instance, a study performed at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, U.K., shows that MSSA infection has mortality rate of 27%. Therefore, there is an excessive need to develop novel drugs which could help in treating MSSA infection. Cellcutix Corporation has developed a drug by the name Brilacidin, which acts against the acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI), caused by the MSSA. This drug is currently under phase II clinical trials and it is expected that this drug will help the methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus market to grow.

The other major drugs which are under clinical trials and are expected to show promising results in forecast period includes LTX-109, IMV-0123, SM-295291, SM-369926, Human Cathelicidin LL-37 and ASN-100. However the side effects such as nausea, constipation, head ache, insomnia, anxiety, dizziness, diarrhea and vomiting, associated with the drugs used for treatment of MSSA infection restrains the methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus market.

Europe leads the methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus market followed by North America majorly due to the high prevalence of MSSA infection in these regions, availability of infrastructure and extensive government support for development of drugs with respect to the MSSA infection. As for instance, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious diseases (NIAID) awarded USD 1.68 million to ImmuVen, Inc. for continuing the development of its therapeutic pipeline of IMV0123 against supper antigens produced by methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus. IMV0123 is expected to show efficient results against pneumonia and endocarditis leading to the growth of the methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a healthy growth rate majorly due to increasing awareness and government support for research and development activities.

Some of the market players in methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus market include Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Immtech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lytix Biopharma AS, PharmaIN Corporation, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Kenta Biotech AG and Arsanis Biosciences GmbH.

