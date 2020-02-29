Methane Sulfonyl Chloride Market Research report explores the Market for the forecast period, 2018-2028

Introduction

Methane sulfonyl chloride is an organo-sulphur compound. It is a colourless liquid that is soluble in polar solvents. However, it is insoluble and reactive with water, amines, ammonia and alcohols. Methyl sufonyl chloride is a versatile chemical and it is used in various substitution reactions. It is an acid chloride in nature. It undergoes various chemical reactions to replace hydroxyl, active hydrogen and amino groups, which makes it valuable in the chemical industry. Methane sulfonyl chloride is considered as a building block of the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industry. It is toxic, corrosive (non-corrosive in the presence of glass) and is sensitive towards moisture. It is also flammable in nature. Methane sulfonyl chloride is used as a base product for the production of methanesulfonate. Due to the highly reactive nature of methane sulfonyl chloride, it is a precursor to various chemicals such as methanesulfonamides.

However, as it is toxic and hazardous in nature, its usage is governed by regulations. Methyl sulfonyl chloride must be stored in an area that has proper ventilation along with low temperature & minimum humidity. Methane sulfonyl chloride can also be used as a catalyst, chlorinating agent and firming agent.

Methane Sulfonyl Chloride Market: Dynamics

As methane sulfonyl chloride is a building block in agrochemicals and the pharmaceutical industry, its growth is directly affected by the growth of these industries. Due to an increase in population, agrochemical and pharmaceutical industries are growing at a lucrative rate, which is boosting the market of methane sulfonyl chloride. It is widely used in the chemical industry as it is a precursor of various chemical compounds. The growth of chemical industries is expected to boost the methane sulfonyl chloride market. Methane sulfonyl chloride also finds applications in paints, plastics, dyes and the food industry. As all these industries are growing steadily, there is also steady growth in the demand for methane sulfonyl chloride from these industries.

However, as methane sulfonyl chloride is toxic, corrosive and flammable in nature, it needs to be handled carefully to avoid potential hazards. Hence, various regulations have been imposed on by organizations such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). This has resulted in research initiatives to find an alternative for methane sulfonyl chloride, which is likely to restrain the methane sulfonyl chloride market.

Methane Sulfonyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

Agrochemical industries have registered significant growth in regions such as MEA, Southeast Asia, China, India and Latin America. Therefore, these are important markets for methane sulfonyl chloride as it is a building block for agrochemicals. The pharmaceutical industry in China, India, Southeast Asia and MEA is growing, which is expected to boost the market for methane sulfonyl chloride in these regions. As methane sulfonyl chloride is a key component in the production of various chemical intermediates, it has important applications in chemical industries. Regions, such as China, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, are large markets for chemicals, owing to which they are prominent markets for methane sulfonyl chloride.

Methane Sulfonyl Chloride Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants in the methane sulfonyl chloride market are:

Shilpa Chemspec International Pvt. Ltd.

Arkema Group

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

EMCO Dyestuff Pvt. Ltd.

Varsal, Inc.

Sigma Aldrich, Inc.

Xiaochang Jinji Chemical Co., Ltd.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

