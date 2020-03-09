Metered Dose Squeeze Dispenser Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2026 | Future Market Insights

Packaging has engrave itself as a major solution in order to protect and preserve the product from any type of harm such as contamination, leakage, damage, etc. during the transportation, consumption and storing. In order to protect the product, manufacturers are required and consumers are willing to adopt a packaging solution that possesses the feature of preserving and protecting. Moreover, the precise amount of required dosage is considered as an important aspect for the user, therefore the product requires a packaging solution that dispenses required quantity product. The metered dose squeeze dispenser is a type of solution that dispense exact or required quantity product. The key reason towards the design of the metered dose squeeze dispenser is that the liquid can be dispensed in any direction, from vertical to completely horizontal, while retaining an accurate dose. It consist of non-flexible trap chamber which is used to predetermined volume and a one way valve system that permits only a required dose of fluid to flow from the bottle. Moreover, these metered dose squeeze dispenser a suitable for any liquid where accurate metered dispensing is required or beneficial.

Global Metered Dose Squeeze Dispenser Market: Market Segmentation

The global metered dose squeeze dispenser market is segmented on the basis of end user, such as cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical industry and food industry. The pharmaceutical industry is expected to be the largest contributor in the global metered dose squeeze dispenser market due to the heavy requirement of the exact dosage solution.

Global Metered Dose Squeeze Dispenser Market: Market Dynamics

One of the significant factors towards the growth of the global metered dose squeeze dispenser market is the requirement of exact dosage subjected to pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry. Moreover, convenient feature of easy to carry is expected to be another reason towards the growth of the global metered dose squeeze dispenser market. Another prominent cause towards the growth of the global metered dose squeeze dispenser market is the rising consumer spending towards more efficient and effective product due to increased disposable income. In addition to this, the growth of retail industry in terms of hypermarket/supermarket is also expected to drive the growth of global metered dose squeeze dispenser market. However, the restraining factor towards the growth of the global metered dose squeeze dispenser market is the wide availability and consumer inclination towards a conventional form of squeeze dispensing solution. Another obstructing factor towards the growth of the global metered dose squeeze dispenser market is the high packaging cost, which hinder the manufacturers to spend on packaging and consumers to purchase the product in less quantity with high price. Moreover, the stringent regulation towards the use of plastic is expected to hamper the growth of metered dose squeeze dispenser market. These metered dose squeeze dispensers are one way dosing bottle which is an environmental concern due to waste disposal issue. Furthermore, the toxic waste from the manufacturing units of metered dose squeeze dispenser is not only affecting the environment, but also the household those are residing around these units.

Global Metered Dose Squeeze Dispenser Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global metered dose squeeze dispenser market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global metered dose squeeze dispenser market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2026. Asia Pacific is expected to witness an improvement in the metered dose squeeze dispenser market in terms of sales, due to the extensive evolution of the retail sector and the steady shift towards an innovative and useful packaging solution from traditional form of dosing packaging in the growing economies such as India & China. Apart from this, North America is expected to be the largest consumer of metered dose squeeze dispenser due to the rise in the disposable income and increase consumer spending towards more effective products.

Global Metered Dose Squeeze Dispenser Market: Major Player

One of the major players identified across the globe is DeJonge Associates, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use.