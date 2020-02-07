Metallized Films Market Observe Substantial Growth By 2017-2025

Shift in global packaging market is further anticipated to boost the global demand for metallized films. Additionally, metallized films are also employed to achieve barrier properties, which are needed to increase the shelf-life of the product. Metallized films offer smooth metallic appearance of a polyester film at reduced weight and cost. They are preferred due to their high tensile strength, transparency, reflectivity, gas and odor barrier properties, and electrical insulation. Technological advancements have equipped manufacturers to supply metallized films according to the thickness and width specifications required by end-users. These films are applied to aluminum in order to provide a tough and resilient surface to the application, which helps perform many post-forming operations. Metallized films are available in a large variety of finishes including silver, gold, pewter, and copper. They are abrasion and corrosion resistant. Metallized films are free of hexavalent chrome, heavy metals, and substances of very high concern. They can also be defined as the finest solution when it comes to high gas barrier levels, aroma, and flavor preservation. Manufacturers of metallized films offer a variety of adhesion promoting polyester films along with a combination of plasma gases to obtain excellent metal adhesion, general gas barrier, and a significant improvement of the water vapor barrier.

Metallized films can be defined as polymer films coated with a thin layer of aluminum wire. Metallized films offer a glossy metallic finish of aluminum foil, which is in high demand in pharmaceutical and food & beverages sectors, due to the cost-effective packaging solution offered by metallized films. However, they are also utilized for wrapping films, labeling films, peelable and non-peelable lidding films, etc. These films help reduce weight and cost of the material. Metallized films are manufactured through a metallization that employs aluminum as a raw material for further vapor deposition process. Other than aluminum, metals such as nickel or chromium can also be utilized, which are further heated and evaporated under vacuum.

Major players operating in the global metallized film market are Cosmo Films Ltd., Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Accrued Plastic Ltd., Invico S.A., Taghleef Industries Group, Innovia Films Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Limited, Dunmore Corporation, Flex-Film International BV, Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Polifilm Group, Manucor S.p.A., and Klöckner Pentaplast Ltd.