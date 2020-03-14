Metalized Barrier Films Market worth US$ 4,000 Mn by 2022

A new study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a detailed analysis of global metalized barrier films market for the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The global market for metalized barrier films will register a steady 5% CAGR, to exceed revenues worth US$ 4,000 Mn by 2022-end.

All types of flexible packaging have a drawback of permeability, allowing oxygen or other gases to penetrate through them. In order to overcome this challenge, packaging manufacturers came up with metalized barrier films, which enable prevention of internal atmosphere of packaging from getting influenced by the external environment. Metalized barrier films offer more technological benefits to flexible packaging as compared to rigid packaging products, as they offer higher efficiency in insulating the products at affordable prices.

Manufacturers Focusing on Developing Innovative Products

Leading manufacturers of metalized barrier films are focusing on developing innovative products, such as metalized barrier films with moisture and oxygen protection along with aroma protection. Another example is of stainless steel coated metalized barrier films that are print receptive, making it ideal for variety of graphic applications , thereby providing attractive packaging solutions. Continuous innovations in designs, and testing new materials, technologies and techniques are key strategies adopted by manufacturers for gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-4142

High barrier Metalized Barrier Films will Continue to be Sought-after Among Barrier Types

Between ultra-high barrier and low barrier metalized barrier films, the former will register a higher CAGR, while the latter is expected to account for a comparatively larger revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2022. High barrier metalized barrier films will continue to be sought-after among barrier types. In contrast, medium barrier will remain the least lucrative barrier type of metalized barrier films during the forecast period.

Lids, blister pack base webs, and sachets are projected to be the fastest expanding applications of metalized barrier films throughout the forecast period. Revenues from these three applications of metalized barrier films are projected to account for over one-third market share in 2017. Pouches will continue to be the most lucrative application of metalized barrier films, albeit expanding at a comparatively lower CAGR than lids, blister pack base webs, and sachets. In contrast, stretch wrap films are anticipated to remain the least attractive application of metalized barrier films.

Projected to hold nearly two-third market revenue share during the forecast period, food and beverages will continue to be most attractive end-use segment of metalized barrier films. Pharmaceuticals is also expected to be a lucrative end-use segment of metalized barrier films, and will expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2022. Metalized barrier films sales for end-use in electronics are projected to register the lowest CAGR through 2022.

Polyethylene and Aluminium to Remain Most Lucrative Materials for Metalized Barrier Films

Polyethylene and aluminium are anticipated to remain the most lucrative materials for metalized barrier films. Revenues from these two materials are projected to hold over half revenue share of the market in 2017. Sales of aluminium will register a comparatively higher CAGR than sales of polyethylene in the market through 2022.

Europe and North America will continue to be the largest markets for metalized barrier films over the forecast period. Growing demand for packaged beverages and food, along with the presence of numerous supermarkets and hypermarkets is propelling the market growth in these two regions. The market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to reflect an impressive expansion through 2022, although accounting for a relatively lower revenue share of the market. This is mainly because of significant expansion of industries such as food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals in the region, particularly in India and China.

Need more information about Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4142

Key companies listed by the report, who are actively operating in the global market for metalized barrier films, include Forum Packaging, SRF Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mondi Group plc, Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., DUNMORE Corporation Ltd., Polyplex Corporation Ltd., and Uflex Ltd.