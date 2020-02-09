Metal Working Fluids Market: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2025

Metal Working Fluids Market is expected to develop speedily in all development areas over the period between 2019 and 2025. Metal Working Fluids Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players and present competition status with growth prospects. Metal Working Fluids Market report is a professional and in-depth research by experts on the current state of the Metal Working Fluids Industry. Metal Working Fluids market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

Summary:

  • Metalworking fluids (MWFs) are used to reduce heat and friction and to remove metal particles in industrial machining and grinding operations. There are numerous formulations, ranging from Removal fluids (such as petroleum oils) to water-based fluids, which include Treating fluids and semisynthetic/Protecting fluids. MWFs may be complex mixtures of oils, emulsifiers, anti-weld agents, corrosion inhibitors, extreme pressure additives, buffers (alkaline reserve), biocides, and other additives. In use, the fluid complexity is compounded by contamination with substances from the manufacturing process (such as tramp oils, hydraulic fluids, and particulate matter from grinding and machining operations).
  • In the last several years, global market of metal working fluids developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 2.3%. In 2016, global revenue of Metal Working Fluids is nearly 8301 M USD; the actual sales volume is about 2671 K MT.
  • The global average price of metal working fluids is in the decreasing trend, from 3250 USD/ MT in 2012 to 3108 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of metal working fluids includes removal fluids, treating fluids, Metal Forming Fluids and protecting fluids. The proportion of removal fluids in 2016 is about 50.20%, and the proportion of metal treating fluids in 2016 is about 29.26%.
  • Metal working fluids are application in automotive, general and other industry. The most proportion of metal working fluids is used in general industry stood at 51.21% in 2016, compare to 34.81% in automotive industry.
  • Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.04% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.88%. United States market was USD 2.03 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness significant rise on account of high consumption of the product in the automobile sector in the U.S. Robust manufacturing base of automobile industry coupled with growing demand in Germany, and Russia is expected to augment demand in Europe over the forecast period.
  • Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the metal working fluids industry will be more and more popular in the future.
  • The global Metal Working Fluids market was 2730 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2019 and 2025.

    The Metal Working Fluids market report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.

    Metal Working Fluids Market Competition Structure Analysis:

    This report informs about global market competition in terms of Company Overview, Products and Services, Business Analysis, Sales Data and many other aspects.

    Top-Line Companies Listed: Houghton, BP, Quaker, FUCHS, Yushiro Chemical, ExxonMobil, Henkel, Chevron, Blaser, PETROFER, Master Chemical, Buhmwoo Chemical, JX MOE, Dow, Francool, Talent, Sinopec, Oemeta, Milacron, Amer, Peisun, Boer technology, and others.

    Metal Working Fluids Market by Applications:
    Automotive Industry
    General Industry
    Others

    Metal Working Fluids Market by Types:
    Metal Removal Fluids
    Metal Treating Fluids
    Metal Forming Fluids
    Metal Protecting Fluids

    Metal Working Fluids Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales (consumption), revenue, and market share and growth rate of Metal Working Fluids Market from 2011 to 2018 (forecast), like:

    • North America
    • South America
    • Asia Pacific
    • Europe
    • Middle East Africa

    This Metal Working Fluids Market report also takes into account the past price of 2011-2017 and future price of 2019-2025 as per the supply-demand relation along with perspectives and Metal Working Fluids market forecasts. Additionally, the Metal Working Fluids Market report also discusses the data on deals (distributors) and buyers, providing a holistic insight into the supply chain and sales details of Metal Working Fluids Market.

    Some Important Table of Contents in Metal Working Fluids Industry Report:

    • Industry Supply Chain Analysis
    • World Metal Working Fluids Market share
    • Industry SWOT Analysis
    • Metal Working Fluids Market Competition Landscape
    • Development Prospect and Competition Structure Analysis
    • Globalisation & Trade
    • Major Customer Survey and Consumer Preference
    • Product, Price and Channel Purchasing Features
    • Metal Working Fluids Market Investment Calculation
    • World Metal Working Fluids Market Forecast through 2025

    To sum it up, the report concludes with an all-inclusive research result on the Market chain of Metal Working Fluids Market facilitating the market participants in making well-informed strategic decisions.

