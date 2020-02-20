Metal Recycling Market 2018 Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends and Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Metal Recycling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metal Recycling development in United States, Europe and China.

Scrap metals collected from various sources are raw materials used in metal recycling. Scrap metals are separated and processed several times to yield recycled metals.

Steel is one of the most recycled metals. Ferrous metals (iron and steel) are used extensively in various industries such as automobiles, appliances, construction, and packaging

The major factor driving the growth of metal recycling market is attributed to increasing industrialization and urbanization, rising income, and spending capability of people in developing economies such as China, Brazil and India.

Aluminum is one of the highly recycled materials after steel. Almost 630 million tons of recycled steel was produced in 2017

The key players covered in this study

Nucor Corporation

Commercial Metals

Aurubis

Arcelormittal

MIS Metal Management

European Metal Recycling

Tata Steel

BaoWusteel Group

Remondis

Rethmann

Der Grüne Punkt

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Building and construction

Ship building

Equipment manufacturing

Packaging

Consumer appliances

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

