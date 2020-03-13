Metal Powder Market Size, Share 2019 Top 10 Manufacturers Survey by Promising Growth Factors, Business Boosting Strategies and Competitive Landscape till 2023

The Metal Powder is used in various end-user industries such as building and construction, transportation, electrical & electronics, and Industrial among others. The growing demand from the developing region across the globe is the major factor driving the Metal Powder Market. The growing spending on the infrastructural development along with the augmenting demand from the transportation industry are other factors contributing to the growth of the market. Among the various end-use industries, transportation is the leading segment and is anticipated to continue leading during the assessed period.

The ferrous Metal Type segment is the leading the market on account of its growing use in the electrical & electronics building & construction and transportation industry. Moreover, among the production method, the chemical method is expected to register the highest growth. On the Basis of the End-User Industry, transportation is anticipated to register the highest growth owing to the growing demand for lightweight vehicles.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Metal Powder Market is segmented into Type, Production Method, Compaction Technique and End-User Industry.

On the basis of the Type, the market is segmented into non-ferrous, ferrous, and others.

On the basis of the Production Method, the Global Metal Powder Market is segmented into the physical method, chemical method, and mechanical method.

On the basis of Compaction Technique, the market is bifurcated into cold compaction technique and hot compaction technique.

On the basis of the End-User Industry, the market is further segmented into transportation, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Metal Powder Market are Sandvik AB (Sweden), Carpenter Technology Corporation (U.S.), Hoganas AB (Sweden), GKN Plc. (U.K.), Rio Tinto (U.K.), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), American Chemet Corporation (U.S.), Carl Schlenk AG (Germany), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), and Metaldyne performance Group Inc (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Metal Powder Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of above 4.5% during the forecast period. The developing end-user industries in the region such as building & construction and transportation are expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the rapid shifting of a manufacturing base to the region has further surged the demand for Metal Powder in the region. The major counties attributing to the growth of the Metal Powder in this region are India, China, and Japan. North America is another dominant region in the market owing to the developed end-use industries coupled with the growing adoption of Metal Powder. The major countries attributing to this growth are the U.S. and Canada. European Metal Powder Market is mainly driven by the developed transportation and electronic industry. Moreover, the growing demand for the metal fabrication industries is also expected to boost the market growth. The major countries contributing to the growth of the market are Germany, France, and, the U.K.

