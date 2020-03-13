Metal Packaging Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2023

Summary

Global Metal Packaging Market Analysis, Indusrty Growth, Future Scope, Sales, Risk, Trends By Material (Steel, and Aluminum), Product (Cans, Drums & Barrels, Caps & Closures, and Others), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others), and By Region – Forecast 2022

Metal Packaging Market – Overview

The growth of the retail industry has accelerated the expansion of the metal packaging market. Market reports associated to the packaging and transport technology industry have been put forward by Market Research Future which generates reports on other industry verticals that target the study of recent market scenarios better. The market is projected to diversify at a CAGR of 3.29% in the forecast period.

The swift pace of life has increased the reliance on canned food and beverages, that has motivated the market for metal packaging significantly. The altering consumer preferences have raised the reliance of manufacturers on packaging to appeal to the consumers. The advances perceived in the design and manufacturing technologies are projected to increase the opportunities for growth in the forecast period.

Key Players

The well-known contenders functioning in the metal packaging globally comprise of Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Crown Holdings (U.S.), Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd. (Japan), Grief Incorporated (U.S.), Rexam Plc. (U.K.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), and Huber Packaging (Germany).

Industry Updates

Feb 2019 The Can Makers has recently merged its operations with the Metal Packaging Manufacturers Association (MPMA) to create the Can Makers Committee. The committee will carry on its operation under the parent organization of MPE. As a component of the merger, beverage can makers will merge forces with the remainder of the metal packaging industry. The Can Makers will carry on their representation of metal beverage packaging manufacturers inside the association.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of Metal Packaging Market is carried out on the basis of product, material, region, and application. Based on material, the metal packaging market is segmented into aluminum and steel. On the basis of product, the metal packaging market is segmented into drums & barrels, cans, caps & closures, and others. By application, the metal packaging market is segmented into beverages, food, personal care, chemical, and others. The regions considered in the metal packaging market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional review of the metal packaging market comprises of regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North American region is responsible for the major market share of 34.9% in 2015, shadowed by the European region, which is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.70% throughout the forecast period. The U.S. is controlling the metal packaging market in the North American region owing to the high dependence on canned food and beverages. The shortage of time and reduced family sizes are propelling the demand for canned food & beverages, thus motivating the development of the metal packaging market. The Asia Pacific regional metal packaging market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.30%in the forecast period. The countries of Japan, China, India, and Thailand are significant contributors to the Asia Pacific market. China is the world’s principal consumer market for food and beverage (F&B) products. The increasing number of supermarkets in the region is also anticipated to lift the demand for metal packaging products.

Competitive Analysis

The absorbed costs in the market are effortlessly dealt with, unlocking more room for expansion in the market. The market shows an intensified growth pace due to the constructive influence exerted by the market forces from both internally and externally. The accretive nature of a few of the assets in the market is projected to increase the progress capability of the market. Moreover, the alliances being created in the market are projected to additionally encourage the development of the market in the approaching years. The players are staunchly taking on the obstacles to progress and are building strategies that are expected to lead to a useful effect on the market’s progress. Specific areas in the market are projected to accomplish an absolute lead in the market place owing to improved strategies. The promotional and miscellaneous expenses are upgraded chiefly due to the advancement of the market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of The Study

1.3 Assumptions

1.4 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Consumption Of Beverage

3.1.2 Increasing Usage Of Aerosol Cans

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Environmental Issues

3.2.2 Increasing Material Cost

3.3 Opportunity

3.3.1 Scope In The Developing Nations

Continues……..

List Of Tables

TABLE 1 GLOBAL METAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2015–2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL METAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY MATERIAL, 2016-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL METAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2016-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL METAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA METAL PACKAGING MARKET: BY COUNTRY, 2014-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA METAL PACKAGING MARKET: BY PRODUCT, 2014-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7 U.S. METAL PACKAGING MARKET: BY PRODUCT, 2014-2022 (USD MILLION)

Continues……

