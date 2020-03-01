Metal Packaging Coatings Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2018 to 2027

The main objective of the Fact.MR report on metal packaging coatings market is to provide readers with unique and actionable insights on market scenario, market dynamics, demand generators, as well as important factors impeding growth of the metal packaging coatings market. The Fact.MR study provides readers with useful insights on lucrative opportunities for stakeholders, recent developments, and growth prospects of the metal packaging coatings market. Accurate and reliable qualitative and quantitative conclusions about the growth of the metal packaging coatings market are featured in the Fact.MR report on metal packaging coatings market.

Packaging Industry Shifting Away from BPA to Metal will Bolster Applications of Metal Packaging Coatings

Bisphenol A (BPA) is an industrial chemical, which is a structural component in a variety of plastic packaging materials, such as polycarbonate bottles. However, with awareness about the migration of BPA from food-contact materials in food products and its impact on human health, various governments have imposed regulations to limit the use of BPA in food packaging. For example, the Commission Regulation (EU) 2018/213 was recently published by the European Commission to restrict the use of BPA in plastic food contact materials.

Such regulations on the use of plastic packaging materials containing harmful chemicals, such as BPA, are resulting in most packaging industry players transitioning towards using metal packaging materials. In addition, the heightened interest of consumers in safer food contact materials is boosting applications of metal packaging coatings in most packaging solutions.

Thereby, metal packaging coating market players are capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for metal packaging solutions in several industrial verticals. Manufacturers in the metal packaging coatings market are also focused on limiting the use of epoxy resins, which also contain a significant amount of BPA, to offer safer and high-quality metal packaging coatings in coming future.

Negative Impacts of Epoxy Resins in Metal Packaging Coatings on the Health will Limit its Applications

Epoxy resins find numerous industrial applications, including metal packaging coatings, and these epoxy resin coatings are commonly used in packaging materials for food and beverage products. However, consumers are becoming aware of the toxicity of epoxy resins when they come in contact with food, as it consists of the harmful chemical – BPA.

Furthermore, as epoxy resins are solvent-based resins, excessive exposure to epoxy resins in metal packaging coatings can pose serious risks to human health. Metal packaging coatings manufactured using epoxy resins fail to protect the packaging material, especially steel, from reverse impacts. Thereby, epoxy resins exhibit relatively lower efficiency if compared to other types of resins used in metal packaging coatings, which may result in a slump in demand for epoxy resins-metal packaging coatings in the upcoming years.

Growing Importance of Packaging Aesthetics Trigger Demand for Metal Packaging Coatings for Decoration

The packaging industry is gaining momentum, which is mainly attributed to the increasing growth of the e-commerce sector, and demand for innovative packaging materials to improve sales of packaged goods has been on the rise ever since. Taking into account the positive impact of attractive packaging outlook on the purchasing decisions of consumers, players in the metal packaging coatings market are introducing innovative, decorative coatings for metal packaging solutions.

Metal packaging coatings market players are likely to introduce high-quality, durable, and safer metal decorating coatings and inks to enhance the outer appearance of packaging solutions. With growing awareness about how packaging design influences consumer behavior, demand for decorative inks and coatings for metal packaging is expected to drive a popular trend in the metal packaging coatings market in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report provides comprehensive information about the leading players in the metal packaging coatings market in its competitive landscape segment. This chapter includes detailed information about each stakeholder in the metal packaging coatings market, and the information includes key financials, recent strategies, and SWOT analysis of each player in the metal packaging coatings market. The metal packaging coatings market players featured in the Fact.MR report include PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Co., RPM International Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF Coatings GmbH, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Behr Process Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., and Nippon Paint (USA).

