Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 34.3% and Forecast to 2025

Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), also called as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks, are crystalline materials which can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity, and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage , molecule separations , ion-exchange , drug delivery , sensing, catalysis , luminescence.

Scope of the Report:

The industry is high concentration, the key brand include BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals and so on. Currently, BASF is a global leader in MOF materials research and large-scale production vendor and they almost monopolize the MOF market.

Metal organic frame works are a class of materials, so powerful in their capacity and so versatile in their application that it is a pity that to date there was practically no industrial application after more than 10 years of research. Materials were apparently up to this point not stable enough, not mechanically robust, too expensive and production methods for larger quantities were environmentally unfriendly. At present, in developed countries, the Metal-organic Frameworks industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.

The worldwide market for Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 34.3% over the next five years, will reach 410 million US$ in 2024, from 70 million US$ in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

MOFapps

Strem Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Zinc-Based Type

Copper-Based Type

Iron-Based Type

Aluminum-Based Type

Magnesium-Based Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gas Storage

Adsorption Separation

Catalytic

Other

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/metalorganic-frameworks-mof-2019-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-343-and-forecast-to-2025_333585.html

