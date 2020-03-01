Metal Material for 3D Printing Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Metal Material for 3D Printing Market 2019

The global market size of Metal Material for 3D Printing is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Description:

The global market size of Metal Material for 3D Printing is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Metal Material for 3D Printing industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Metal Material for 3D Printing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Metal Material for 3D Printing industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Metal Material for 3D Printing Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Metal Material for 3D Printing as well as some small players. At least 11 companies are included:

* 3D Systems Corporation

* Arcam AB

* EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

* Voxeljet

* GKN

* Sandvik

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Metal Material for 3D Printing market

* Titanium

* Nickel

* Stainless Steel

* Aluminum

* Others

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Aerospace & Defense

* Automotive

* Consumer

* Healthcare

* Other



For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

………

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 3D Systems Corporation

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Metal Material for 3D Printing Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation

16.1.4 3D Systems Corporation Metal Material for 3D Printing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.2 Arcam AB

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Metal Material for 3D Printing Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Arcam AB

16.2.4 Arcam AB Metal Material for 3D Printing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.3 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Metal Material for 3D Printing Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

16.3.4 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems Metal Material for 3D Printing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.4 Voxeljet

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Metal Material for 3D Printing Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Voxeljet

16.4.4 Voxeljet Metal Material for 3D Printing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.5 GKN

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Metal Material for 3D Printing Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of GKN

16.5.4 GKN Metal Material for 3D Printing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.6 Sandvik

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Metal Material for 3D Printing Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Sandvik

16.6.4 Sandvik Metal Material for 3D Printing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.7 Carpenter Technology Corporation

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Metal Material for 3D Printing Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Carpenter Technology Corporation

16.7.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation Metal Material for 3D Printing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Continued…..

