Metal Foam Market Size, Share, Application, Type, Region, Outlook, Development, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Metal foams are lightweight materials with structured cellular composition and are manufactured by bubbling air in molten metals, such as aluminum and magnesium. They are non-toxic in nature and can be easily recycled. The product offers high stiffness, excellent thermal properties, high compression strength, and superior performance to respective metals.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players operating in the Global Metal Foam Market are Havel metal foam (Germany), Alantum Corporation (South Korea), Admatis Ltd. (Hungary), Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China), Hunan Ted New Material Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminum Co. Ltd. (China), American Elements (US), ERG Aerospace Corp. (US), Cymat Technologies Ltd. (Canada), Aluinvent Zrt. (Hungary), and Mayser GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Market Segmentation:

The Global Metal Foam Market has been classified based on Material, Product, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

By Material, the Global Metal Foam Market is segmented into aluminum, nickel, copper, magnesium, zinc, steel, and others. The aluminum segment dominated the Global Metal Foam Market and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR owing to its superior thermal and electrical conductivity, easy availability and recyclability, low cost, and corrosion resistance. It finds widespread application in automotive and transportation industries.

Based on Product, the Global Metal Foam Market has been categorized into closed cell metal foam, open cell metal foam, composites, stochastic and regular foams, and others. Under these segments, the closed cell metal foams segment accounted for the largest Market share in 2017 owing to the superior impact-absorption, easily recyclable, and high resistance to fire of closed cell metal foams. They are used in load-bearing structures in construction industries. The open cell metal foams segment is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period due to its superior sound and vibration absorption characteristics.

On the Basis of Application, the Global Metal Foam Market has been divided into heat exchangers, sound absorbers, anti-intrusion bars, energy absorbers, side impact bars, and others. The energy absorbers segment held the largest Market share in 2017 and is projected grow at the highest CAGR owing to excellent heat, sound, and impact absorption properties. Additionally, it has widespread applications in crash absorption and blast mitigation in the automotive industry.

By End-Use Industry, the Global Metal Foam Market has been segmented into automotive, construction and infrastructure, aerospace and defense, marine, bio-medical, railway, consumer goods, and others. The automotive industry segment accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the assessment period owing to the widespread applications in manufacturing lightweight components, such as anti-intrusion bars and bumpers. The aerospace and defense industry held substantial Market share owing to lightweight aluminum foam components, which exhibit design flexibility and increased efficiency.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Metal Foam Market is studied for five major regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific Market accounted for the largest share in 2017 owing to the increasing demand for product in passenger cars, the growing automotive industry, and rapid infrastructure development. In 2017, China was the leading country in the region owing to rising urbanization and surging demand for the product in passenger vehicles and energy absorbers. Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia & New Zealand are other prominent countries contributing to the regional Market growth. The North American Market is expected to be the fastest growing in the following years owing to the increasing government investments, rising focus on research and development facilities, and growing customer preference for electric powered vehicles. The US is the leading country in the region due to the key manufacturing company in the region such as American Elements and ERG Aerospace Corp.

Target Audience:

Traders and Distributors of Metal foam

Metal Foam Manufacturers

Potential Investors

Production Process Industries

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratories

Government Bodies

