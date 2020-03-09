Metal Fibres Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

Rapid advancement in technology and demand for more durable, cost-effective, corrosion resistant materials with long life resulted in innovation in the field of metal fibres. Metal fibres are composedof metal or metal-coated with plastic as well as plastic coated with metal. This is done to enhance the mechanical properties and physical properties of the metal fibres according to specific requirements. It is not a new concept, as Gold and Silver have been used for a long time for fabric decoration, which is recently replaced by aluminized plastic yarn, aluminized nylon yarn and aluminium yarns for fabric decoration. Metallic transparent films filament coating is also done to minimize tarnishing. Other than these, metal fibres are used in a wide variety of applications, such as for the manufacture of hybrid composites, production of fibre metal alloys for filter elements, automobile body, airframe structure and electrical insulation. Metal fibre textile stands as a wide functional application area of metal fibres coupled with latest technologies. Metal fibres are used for both functional and decorative purposes. A common application of these fibres is in interior decoration such as sofa covers, curtains and carpets.

Metal fibres are also used in protective clothing, space suits, military armour, in making garments for people who work near bladed machinery and cut resistant gloves for butchers. They are further used in towels, bathing suits, automotive textiles, hat bands, etc. Metal fibres are also warped with other fibres such as cotton fibres, wool fibres, synthetic fibres and nylon to make yarns, which add a royal effect to the end products. Their colour do not fade due to the coating and add a sparkle to the fabric, thus making it more attractive.

Metal Fibres Market:Market Dynamics

Rising demand from Automotive, aviation, aerospace and arms industry for materials with high strength and lightweight is boosting the global metal fibre market growth. Moreover, rising demand for lightweight fabric, perfect finish and insulation in end user industries such as textile industry, electrical industries, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, volatility in prices and supply of raw materials at a high price for manufacturing of metal fibres is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Use of metal fibres in electrical, aerospace and automotive industries is in trend these days, which will definitely boost the growth of the global market for metal fibres over the forecast period.

Metal Fibres Market:Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Metal Fibres Market can be doneon the basis of end-use industry as follows; Textile Industry Aerospace industry Electrical industry Arms industry Home Furnishing industry Aviation Industry

Segmentation of Metal Fibres Market can be doneon the basis of method of fibre coating as follows; Vacuum deposition Coating metal powder with binders Sputter coating Electroless coating

Segmentation of Metal Fibres Market can be doneon the basis of application as follows; Decorative and interior items (carpet, sofa covers) Cut resistant garments Automotive textiles Space suits Fiber metal alloy Military armour Airframe structure Others



Metal Fibres Market: Regional Outlook

The global metal fibres market is highly fragmented, with no clear leader.Asia Pacific holds the major share of the global Metal Fibres Market due to the presence of a large number of China-based manufacturers and the rapid growth of end user industries such as automotive, aerospace and electrical and electronics industry, mainly in China and India. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe and North America, as a result of the significant demand from automotive and aerospace as well as military equipment end-user industries for metal fibres.

Metal Fibres Market: Market Participants

