Metal Fiber Felt Market Key Players Highlights NV Bekaert SA, Fuji Filter Mfg. Co., Ltd, Purolator EFP LLC

Metal Fiber Felt Market: Definition and Introduction

Metal fiber felt is a synthetic non-woven textile material manufactured from micron grade metallic fiber. It is produced by taking extremely fine metallic fiber material through processes such as compression, lamination and sintering at high temperatures. Metal fiber felt possesses the functionality of porous materials while exhibiting the intrinsic properties of a metal substance. It is produced most commonly from stainless steel, however other alloys are also used for the manufacturing of metal fiber felt. Metal fiber felt finds extensive use in filtration applications due to its physical properties. It has good mechanical strength and is highly resistant to corrosion. Also, metal fiber felt has significantly higher dirt holding capacity, which is extremely useful and advantageous in filtration applications as compared to other types of filter media. Metal fiber felt is easy to fold, pleat and weld and thus, provides huge flexibility in deployment for filtration applications. It has uniform distribution of pore sizes and excellent porosity and permeability, which combined with its durability provides for ideal utilization in harsh industrial environments.

Considering these aspects of metal fiber felt, the study of the trends and forecasts of the metal fiber felt market becomes an important read.

Metal Fiber Felt Market: Segmentation

On the basis of metal, the metal fiber felt market has been segmented as,

Stainless Steel

Nickel Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Others

On the basis of filtration type, the metal fiber felt market has been segmented as,

Liquid Filtration

Air Filtration

Gaseous Filtration

On the basis of end-use industry, the metal fiber felt market has been segmented as,

Automotive

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Aviation

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Power Generation

Metal Fiber Felt Market:Dynamics

Metal fiber felt is widely used in industrial and commercial filtration applications. It allows filter elements to operate at significantly higher flow rates in liquid filtration applications as compared to other filter media such as filter cloth. Moreover, there is minimum pressure drop even at high flow rates, owing to the greater porosity of metal fiber felt materials. Metal fiber felt based filter and filter elements are much more cost effective and require low maintenance. They have long lifespans and can be cleaned and re-used with minimum danger of damage or tear. Metal fiber felt based filters can withstand high temperature applications and operate in corrosive and toxic industrial environmental conditions with reliability. They are also much more efficient in filtration and offer high contaminant retention ability. Thus, all these unique benefits of metal fiber based filters are surging the demand from industrial end users. The durable nature of metal fiber felt based filters, their lower cost, higher efficiency and resistance to corrosion and toxic materials make them ideal for industrial requirements. With an increasing need for efficient processes and better output quality, the demand for metal fiber felt is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Metal Fiber Felt Market:Regional Outlook

The demand for metal fiber felt is set to grow at a fast pace in the next five to ten years as the demand for high-quality industrial filtration grows across several different end-use sectors. Asia Pacific is expected to be a significant market for metal fiber felt as the automotive, chemical and petrochemical industries in the region are witnessing strong growth. The region also registers significant demand for metal fiber felt material based filter elements from industrial machinery & equipment sectors. North America is also a robust market for polymer refining and other industrial applications of metal fiber felt. The Europe metal fiber felt market is pegged to remain steady, driven by the strict regulations that stimulate demand for more efficient products and processes. China, India, Japan, the U.S., the U.K. and Germany are some of the key countries to watch in the metal fiber felt market.

Metal Fiber Felt Market:Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the metal fiber felt market include,