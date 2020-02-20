Metal Detector Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

A metal detector is an electronic instrument which detects the presence of metal nearby. Metal detectors are useful for finding metal inclusions hidden within objects, or metal objects buried underground. They often consist of a handheld unit with a sensor probe which can be swept over the ground or other objects. If the sensor comes near a piece of metal this is indicated by a changing tone in earphones, or a needle moving on an indicator. Usually the device gives some indication of distance; the closer the metal is, the higher the tone in the earphone or the higher the needle goes.

The major regions to produce Metal Detector are Asia-Pacific and North America, which accounting for more than 70% of production in total in 2015. North America is the largest production region (production share 45% in 2015), followed by Asia-Pacific.

According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 76% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Minelab, Bounty Hunter, Fisher, Garrett, Teknetics.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the world security situation and the rise of archaeological exploration, investors are quite optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Metal Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019.

Minelab,Bounty Hunter,Fisher,Garrett,Teknetics,Whites,Titan,OKM,Tesoro,Makro,Nokta,Treasure Cove,Big Sail,Viper.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Very Low Frequency

Pulse Induction

Beat-frequency Oscillation

Military

Archaeology and Treasure Hunting

Leisure and Entertainment

Others

