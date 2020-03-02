Metal Detector Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:

The major regions to produce Metal Detector are Asia-Pacific and North America, which accounting for more than 70% of production in total in 2015. North America is the largest production region (production share 45% in 2015), followed by Asia-Pacific.

According to our research and analysis, the leading five companies in the market occupies about 76% of the production value shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Minelab, Bounty Hunter, Fisher, Garrett, Teknetics.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the world security situation and the rise of archaeological exploration, investors are quite optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Metal Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Metal Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Minelab

Bounty Hunter

Fisher

Garrett

Teknetics

Whites

Titan

OKM

Tesoro

Makro

Nokta

Treasure Cove

Big Sail

Viper

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3854834-global-metal-detector-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Very Low Frequency

Pulse Induction

Beat-frequency Oscillation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Archaeology and Treasure Hunting

Leisure and Entertainment

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3854834-global-metal-detector-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Metal Detector Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Very Low Frequency

1.2.2 Pulse Induction

1.2.3 Beat-frequency Oscillation

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Military

1.3.2 Archaeology and Treasure Hunting

1.3.3 Leisure and Entertainment

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Minelab

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Metal Detector Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Minelab Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Bounty Hunter

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Metal Detector Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bounty Hunter Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Fisher

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Metal Detector Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Fisher Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Garrett

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Metal Detector Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Garrett Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Teknetics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Metal Detector Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Teknetics Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Whites

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Metal Detector Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Whites Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Titan

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Metal Detector Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Titan Metal Detector Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com