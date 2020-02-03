Metal Deactivators Market Research Report Released With Growth, Latest Trends | 2018 – 2026

The presence of traces of metals such as vanadium, copper, and aluminum, accelerates the rate of oxidation in lubricants and fuels. Metal deactivators are a form of corrosion inhibitors with a function of reacting with dissolved metals and preventing the degrading of lubricants and fuels. They stabilize fluids by deactivating metal ions or reducing the interaction between the metal surface and chemicals contained within the lubricant. Metal deactivators also assist in minimization of galvanic corrosion that takes place between different metal alloys.

Increasing usage of non-ferrous metals such as aluminum alloys and copper across several industrial applications is placing more prominence on the need for metal deactivators in order to minimize negative effects such as corrosion and staining. Several additive types exists in lubricants and fuels, which are utilized as metal deactivators. Traditional additive types include nitrogen-based additives such as azoles, aromatic triazoles, and substituted thiadiazoles. The global metal deactivators market can be segmented based on formulation, end-use, and region.

Global Metal Deactivators Market: Key Segments

In terms of formulation, the metal deactivators market can be classified into oil-based and water-based. Typical applications of a water-based metal deactivator include antifreeze or engine coolant, surface cleaners, emulsions, polish formulations, high water-based hydraulic fluids (HFA), water glycol hydraulic fluids (HFC), etc. Oil-based metal deactivators are effective in protecting copper, copper alloys, cobalt, cadmium, zinc, and silver. They can be utilized in lubricants, metal working fluids, and greases. The water-based segment is expected to hold a major share of the market due to its low price and high efficiency.

In terms of end-use, the metal deactivators market can be segregated into automotive, industrial, polymers, aviation, food & agriculture, and others. Metal deactivators are a highly effective solution for eliminating the catalytic effect of metals. They stabilize fuels in several applications. In gasoline, they eliminate gum formation, extend antioxidant effectiveness, and insure against copper contamination. In middle distillates, metal deactivators improve fuel oil compatibility and color stability. In aviation fuels, metal deactivators improve stability and acts as a stabilizer. The industrial application segment is expected to hold a major share of the metal deactivators market.

Based on region, the global metal deactivators market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The developed nations predominantly contribute to the metal deactivators market owing to the high industrialization rate and expansion of polymer, automotive, and aviation sectors in these nations. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market due to the expansion of end-use industries in the region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a sluggish pace due to the recent economic crisis witnessed in these regions.

Rapid industrialization in developing nations and expanding end-use industries such as automotive, aviation, and polymers are likely to boost the global metal deactivators market.

Global Metal Deactivators Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global metal deactivators market include, Innospec Inc., BASF SE, Adeka Corporation, Dorf Ketal, PMC Specialties Group, Inc., Afton Chemical Corp, The Lubrizol Corp, R.T.Vanderbilt Co., Inc., and Clariant AG.